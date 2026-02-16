2026 NFL Draft Quarterback Tiers: Fernando Mendoza in a League of his Own

The 2026 NFL Draft will be taking place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in late March. Even in a weak class like this year, the quarterbacks always end up being the biggest story. Most of the quarterbacks this season will be drafted late in Day 2 of the NFL Draft or on Day 3. There aren't many quarterbacks who will end up being drafted between the first overall pick and Round 3. Perhaps even just one. These are the QB tiers for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Tier 1 Rookie Quarterbacks

Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Hoosiers

It's a forgone conclusion that Mendoza will be the first overall pick for the Las Vegas Raiders in this year's draft. He's in a tier of his own, and it's not particularly close.

Tier 2 Rookie Quarterbacks

Ty Simpson, Alabama Crimson Tide

Currently, we have Simpson projected to go in the early back half of the first round of the draft. He could climb a bit higher, or could even drop down to early in the second round. However, he's the only quarterback we have projected within 50-plus picks of Mendoza.

Tier 3 Rookie Quarterbacks

Carson Beck, Miami Hurricanes

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU Tigers

Cade Klubnik, Clemson Tigers

Drew Allar, Penn State Nittany Lions

This is a group of guys that fans and teams alike will be excited that they can get a sleeper starting quarterback. We would consider all of these guys unlikely to ever become serviceable NFL starters. Nussmeier and Klubnik have the best chance in this group to break out on the next level, but it's a long shot at best. Beck has the arm talent, but isn't very mobile and has a history of making back breaking mistakes. Allar is going to climb up the rankings because he is built like an NFL quarterback, but he's terrible and has no chance of succeeding on the next level. He's in this tier because of how he will be viewed, not because he deserves to be.

Tier 4 Rookie Quarterbacks

Taylen Green, Arkansas Razorbacks

Sawyer Robertson, Baylor Bears

Miller Moss, Louisville Cardinals

Jalon Daniels, Kansas Jayhawks

Cole Payton, North Dakota State Bison

This will be the most overlooked tier of quarterbacks. There are fewer big names here than in any other tier, including the next one coming up. That doesn't mean teams can't find a gem in this group. Green has the physical tools, but needs a ton of work in all other areas of his game. Robertson is a player who is intriguing because of his intangibles. Moss isn't very good, but he has flashed upside. Daniels is a big upside swing because of his elite athleticism and a big arm that allows him to throw the deep ball with accuracy. Payton is a name to watch. He could be that guy who shoots up draft boards out of nowhere.

Tier 5 Rookie Quarterbacks

Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt Commodores

Luke Altmyer, Illinois Fighting Illini

Kevin Jennings, SMU Mustangs

Conner Weigman, Houston Cougars

Gunner Stockton, Georgia Bulldogs

Joey Aguilar, Tennessee Volunteers

In Tier 5, we have a lot of familiar faces for college football fans. Diego Pavia was one of the top quarterbacks in the country this season, but measured in at just 5'9 7/8 at the Senior Bowl. That puts him on the borderline of going undrafted. Altmyer is a smart quarterback who plays with grit and toughness. However, physically, his ceiling projects to be a solid NFL backup.

Jennings has the physical ability that will excite NFL scouts. He's an outstanding athlete, which gives him a ton of upside, but he needs to be developed. Weigman and Stockton aren't nearly the athlete of Jennings, but they are also two quarterbacks who could be long-shot NFL starters, but will need time to develop.

