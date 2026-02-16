2026 NFL Draft RB Rankings & Tiers: Jeremiyah Love Tops Explosive Running Back Class

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in late April in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This is a strong class for the running backs, and they are always one of the most exciting positions for fantasy football owners. Many of the running backs in this class will be starters and will be electric. Day 2 could end up being loaded with high-end running backs. These are the RB tiers for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Tier 1 Rookie Running Backs

Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Love will be the first running back selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. We have him projected to be a top 10 pick. It would be a shock if he falls much further than that. Even in a strong class, he's the clear top back.

Tier 2 Rookie Running Backs

Nicholas Singleton, Penn State Nittany Lions

Jadarian Price, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Jonah Coleman, Washington Huskies

Emmett Johnson, Nebraska Cornhuskers

This is the second tier of running backs. They will likely all be drafted on Day 2 of the draft or potentially even sneak into the backend of the first round. Singleton will be viewed as the high-upside option in this class. He may not be the workhorse NFL teams covet, but he's explosive. Price is a versatile and skilled back who could potentially go even higher in drafts if not for being overshadowed by Love at Notre Dame.

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price returns a kick for a touchdown in the second half of a NCAA football game against Southern California at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coleman may not be the most physically gifted running back, but he's a great football player, and on film, you can make a strong case that he's the second-best running back in the class. Johnson has incredible vision and is locked into this tier of backs that we view as sure-fire NFL stars.

Tier 3 Rookie Running Backs

Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Kaytron Allen, Penn State Nittany Lions

J'Mari Taylor, Virginia Cavaliers

Mike Washington Jr, Arkansas Razorbacks

Le'Veon Moss, Texas A&M Aggies

Terion Stewart, Virginia Tech Aggies

Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma Sooners

These running backs all have the potential to be starters on the next level, but could also end up as secondary backs in the league. Claiborne is a creative back who lacks the ability to run through defenders, but has the skill to make them miss. Allen is the exact opposite of Claiborne. He's a between-the-tackles runner who can power through defenders. Taylor projects to be a third-down back as a rookie, who could develop into the 1a in a committee.

Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) scores a touchdown against the Duke Blue Devils during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Washington is a well-rounded back who has the size, speed, and power to excel in the NFL. Stewart isn't going to bring anything fancy. He's a back that you can hand the ball to over and over, and he's going to plow through defenders. The more carries he gets, the better. Ott still needs to develop as a running back, but his big-play upside will drive him up draft boards. Moss might have the most upside of anyone in this tier. He has both the big-play ability and size to become an every-down star in the league.

Tier 4 Rookie Running Backs

Robert Henry Jr, UTSA Roadrunners

Desmond Reid, Pitt Panthers

Quinten Joyner, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Trey Holly, Southern Jaguars

Jamal Haynes, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Rueben Owens II, Texas A&M Aggies

Roydell Williams, Florida State Seminoles

These backs profile to be either RB2s with upside or the 1b of a committee. In fantasy terms, these guys could be high-end handcuffs. There is also a chance these guys could bust and never have any impact on the next level. Still, they will likely still be Day 3 picks.

Henry has a ton of upside, but he played at a smaller school and is just 5'9, which will raise concerns. Reid is more of an athlete than a running back; what he lacks as a back, he makes up for with electric play-making ability. We view him as a back that will be limited to just a few touches per game in the NFL. Joyner is a back that could go either way on the next level. He has all the skills to be a strong NFL player, but he has to put it all together. Holly is a good player who could be a bit overlooked because he played at Southern.

Haynes is another back who has explosive upside, but isn't likely to be a consistent producer on the next level. Owens is an elite athlete who possesses the speed and agility to be great; however, he's hesitant and often doesn't take the easy yards and instead opts for the home run attempt. Williams can be a productive player on the next level if he lands in the right scheme, but his upside is limited.

