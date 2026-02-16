2026 NFL Draft Tight End Rankings & Tiers: Kenyon Sadiq Leads The Way

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in late April in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Like almost every draft, this tight end class is very top-heavy. A high-end tight end is one of the more valuable assets for fantasy football owners, but depth is almost always severely lacking. There is only one tight end in this class locked in as a star, but there are a few others who could be impact players on the next level. These are the TE tiers for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Tier 1 Rookie Tight Ends

Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon Ducks

Sadiq is built to be a star on the next level. He has everything an NFL scout looks for from a modern-day pass-catching tight end. There is no doubt that he will be the first tight end drafted in this class. When you watch his film, he has the size, speed, and pass-catching chops follow in the steps of recent rookie tight end fantasy stars like Sam LaPorta, Brock Bowers, and Tyler Warren.

Tier 2 Rookie Tight Ends

Joe Royer, Cincinnati Bearcats

Max Klare, Ohio State Buckeyes

Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt Commodores

This group is filled with strong pass-catching tight ends who are lacking in the blocking department. Royer projects as a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. Klare is another impressive pass-catcher who struggles to block. This may sound repetitive, but Stowers is also an excellent pass-catcher who struggles as a blocker. All of these guys could be strong pass-catchers in the NFL, but will likely take at least a year to develop the rest of their game before they start seeing high-end snaps.

Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers (9) makes a catch as he warms up before playing against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tier 3 Rookie Tight Ends

Jack Endries, Texas Longhorns

Justin Joly, NC State Wolfpack

Michael Trigg, Baylor Bears

Dae'Quan Wright, Ole Miss Rebels

Endries is a solid pass-catching tight end who plays more like a big wide receiver. His route running and ability to get open are impressive, but he may not be physical enough to play on the next level. Joly isn't going to be breaking big plays or burning safeties down the seam, but he is outstanding when it comes to using his body and making contested catches.

North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) catches the ball for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Trigg is another tight end who has the potential to be a matchup nightmare. Wright is a tier higher than most might have him, but he has the upside to be a star in the NFL. We believe his upside outweighs his risk, and he might be closer to Tier 2 than Tier 4.

Tier 4 Rookie Tight Ends

Eli Raridon, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Tanner Koziol, Houston Cougars

Sam Roush, Stanford Cardinal

This whole group can immediately get snaps in the NFL because they play the position well. However, we don't expect them to be major contributors in the passing attack. They can all block and are serviceable as pass-catchers.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: