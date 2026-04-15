2026 NFL Draft Top 5 Middle & Weak Side Linebackers Including Sonny Styles

In today’s NFL, linebackers can range from 230 to 265 lbs, depending on formation and their expected role. A top middle linebacker typically is in charge of relaying the defensive play calls from his coaching staff to the rest of the defense. The “Mike” had a depth of responsibilities before and after the snap. He must cover from sideline to sideline against the run, play well in coverage, pass rush, and keep the quarterback from making big plays with his legs.

In the fantasy market, game managers should be looking for three-down players who offer elite value in tackles while chipping in with some sacks and turnovers.

A strong-side linebacker (SAM) must be an asset against the run and beat blockers to slow down running backs. They are also responsible for covering the tight end position on passing downs, requiring them to be athletic with speed and change-of-direction quickness.

In 2025, eight NFL defenses allowed over 100 catches (over 5.9 per game) to the tight end position, showcasing how important it is to cover tight ends in this era of football.

Cincinnati Bengals (111/1,4444/16 on 165 targets)

Miami Dolphins (111/1,134/8 on 141 targets)

Arizona Cardinals (107/1,166/11 on 143 targets)

Pittsburgh Steelers (105/1,121/11 on 144 targets)

Seattle Seahawks (104/1,074/6 on 144 targets)

Jacksonville Jaguars (104/1,004/8 on 147 targets)

Indianapolis Colts (102/1,186/6 on 142 targets)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (100/969/11 on 132 targets)

The average team in the NFL allowed 89 catches for 909 yards and seven touchdowns to the tight end position.

Devin White was a top-tier defensive fantasy player last season, but offenses also picked on him in coverage (70 catches for 475 yards and three touchdowns on 91 targets), allowing him to pad his total in combined tackles (174). Nick Bolton (67/592/4), Dee Winters (67/439/2), Jordyn Brooks (66/665/3), and Foyesade Oluokun (64/566/0) also ranked in the top 10 in catches allowed for all defensive positions last season.

In a way, defensive stats against the tight end position could be more valuable in setting weekly lineups. There will be many times when two starting fantasy options on a team are a coin toss.

Sonny Styles, Ohio State (6’5” and 245 lbs.)

Styles developed into a linebacker after earning his early football stripes at the safety position. His vision in play development is trailing but improving. He gets after the run game with fire, quickness, and strength while also grading as an asset in coverage. He ran a 4.46 40-yard dash at the NFL combine while making 42 starts over his final three seasons with the Buckeyes (131 tackles, 113 assists, nine sacks, and one interception). Styles has room to add more bulk, but he has yet to develop into a difference-maker in the pass rush. With a few more beats to his arsenal, his game will become much more intriguing to an NFL team.

Don't forget to check our the top five EDGE linebackers entering the 2026 NFL Draft!

Anthony Hill Jr., Texas (6’2” and 240 lbs.)

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrates after the Kentucky Wildcats fail to score in overtime at Kroger Field. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

In his sophomore campaign at Texas, Hill flashed his potential ceiling in the NFL by making 59 tackles with 54 assists, eight sacks, one interception, and four forced fumbles. He missed two games last season due to a broken left hand, leading to back in production (37 tackles, 32 assists, four sacks, two interceptions, and three forced fumbles).

Hill has an excellent feel for the game, allowing him to balance patience and attack with his defensive reads. He plays with speed, quickness, and punch, allowing him to create turnovers and be on time when filling a run lane. His success was helped in college by a defensive style that invited Hill to attack the line of scrimmage on many plays. In the NFL, he won’t be able to recover as much against the run when his path to the backfield gets him too deep in the trash of blockers.

Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech (6’1” and 230 lbs.)

Rodriguez comes to the NFL with glowing improvement in his game, but he doesn’t check the winning speed box (4.57 40-yard dash at the NFL combine) for a player of his size (6’1” and 230 lbs.). His scouting report paints a higher-floor player with read-and-react talent, highlighted by elite production over the past two seasons (140 tackles, 115 assists, six sacks, five interceptions, and 10 forced fumbles). Rodriguez gains his early edge by instincts and vision, but his game in the NFL will lose value in heavy traffic and when making mistakes in his reads and eyes. He can’t overcome a bad step against elite ball carriers.

Jake Golday, Cincinnati (6’5” and 240 lbs.)

Golday projects as an early down, attacking run defender who wins with strength. He comes to the NFL with a looker mentality, which means Golday is thinking rather than reacting to play development on some defensive calls. Coaching and more experience can help him overcome this shortfall. His coverage skills will put him on the sideline on passing downs until his value in the pass rush improves. He’s built (6’5” and 240 lbs.) to add more weigh and strength. Golday lacks elite speed (4.62 40-yards dash). Over two seasons with the Bearcats, he made 67 tackles with 96 assists and five sacks.

Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh (6’0” and 220 lbs.)

Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis (LB16) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Louis is listed as a linebacker, but he looks better suited to be a big safety. His 40-yard dash (4.53) at the NFL Combine will give him an edge in speed vs. tight ends, but elite running backs could give him fits at times in coverage. Louis will be a cheat asset against the run, but a liability when tied up in tight quarters and with no way out to make a play. Over his final two seasons in college, Louis picked up 88 tackles, 94 assists, 10 sacks, and six interceptions (one for a TD), showing his versatility.

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