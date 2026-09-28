Aaron Philo Rises as College Fantasy Football Winners & Losers Emerge in Week 4
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Week 4 gave us clarity right at the beginning of conference play. Roles are solidifying and fantasy trajectories are allowing managers to see a clearer picture. Whether you're managing a roster in a CFF league or stacking DFS lineups, Saturday's usage provided plenty of information heading into October. Here is whose surge stocked and whose portfolio took a hit following Saturday's action.
Fantasy Winners: Who Gained Value?
Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State
There isn't a higher ceiling in college fantasy football right now than Smith's. He delivered a legendary performance against Illinois, racking up 12 receptions, 217 yards, and 4 touchdowns in a 42-19 victory. He tormented the Illinois secondary from all three levels, breaking loose for a 72-yard house call and making acrobatic catches near the goal line. Through September, Smith has accumulated an unbelievable 33 catches for 617 yards and 7 touchdowns across four games. He is an untouchable overall WR1 option every single week.
Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida
If you were waiting to see who would claim Florida's ground game, Baugh gave a loud, unambiguous answer in a 52-28 statement win over Ole Miss. Baugh flew past the Rebels' defense for 142 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns, anchoring the offense and dominating high-value touches. His volume inside the 10-yard line coupled with a heavy overall workload rockets Baugh from high-upside flex candidate into a locked-in RB1 heading into the heart of the SEC schedule.
Jacob Harris, TE, Wisconsin
Tight end streaming is often a wasteland in College Fantasy Football, which makes Harris's explosive breakout against Penn State a huge development. He caught a crucial 72-yard touchdown pass that sparked Wisconsin's comeback from a 17-point deficit. More importantly than the single splash play, Harris showed genuine post-catch playmaking ability and an expanded route tree. If he continues to operate as a vertical safety valve, he immediately vaults into the top-10 conversation at a thin position.
Aaron Philo & Florida's Passing Game
While Florida's ground game took the headlines, Philo's efficiency shouldn't be overlooked. He managed 196 passing yards and 2 total touchdowns while steering clear of turnovers. He cleanly distributed the ball across multiple targets, elevating the floor for Florida's secondary receiving options. In superflex formats, Philo's steady game management makes him a reliable, low-risk QB2 option.
Fantasy Losers: Whose Stock Took a Hit?
John Mateer, QB, Oklahoma
Saturday in Athens was a nightmare scenario for Mateer owners. Facing Georgia's defense, Mateer posted a disastrous line marked by multiple turnovers, including an interception and costly fumbles in a 41-13 beatdown. Oklahoma's pass protection collapsed, forcing Mateer into panicked throws and eliminating his rushing floor. While his dual-threat skill set keeps him left with some value, Mateer can no longer be trusted as an elite option against top-tier defenses.
Oklahoma's Offensive Skill Positions
Mateer's struggles trickle down to every skill player in Norman. The Sooners managed just 13 points against Georgia and have now logged consecutive concerning offensive outputs against quality opponents. Until Oklahoma proves it can adjust up front, wide receivers and running backs in this system carry capped ceilings and scary fantasy floors.
Louisville's Skill Players
Coming off a high-flying non-conference performance, Louisville laid an egg in a 30-27 loss to Wake Forest. The offense repeatedly stalled in high-leverage situations, squandering multiple fourth-quarter opportunities. The lack of a clear alpha target in the passing game, combined with a rotating backfield committee makes Louisville's skill players frustrating, matchup-dependent plays moving forward.
Kewan Lacy & the Ole Miss Offense
Lacy's absence was heavily felt in Ole Miss' loss to Florida. Without Lacy spearheading the running game, the Rebels struggled to stay ahead of the chains, leading to stalled drives and compromised play-calling. For fantasy owners, this served as a stark reminder of how reliant the Ole Miss system is on effective, high-volume lead back to set up its tempo.
What It Means for Week 5
Volume is King for Jeremiah Smith
Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin targets Smith relentlessly in single coverage. There is no regression coming to his red-zone targets and his deep ball share are designed features of this scheme.
Buy Jaden Baugh's Touch Density
Baugh's 3-TD outing wasn't a fluke. His red-zone share is secure. Hold him if you have him, or pay up to trade for him before his price peaks.
Stream Defenses Against Distressed Offenses
Oklahoma and Louisville are targets for opposing fantasy defenses until their respective offense lines stabilize. Matchup context matters more than preseason hype.
Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.