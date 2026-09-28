Aaron Philo Rises as College Fantasy Football Winners & Losers Emerge in Week 4

Week 4 gave us clarity right at the beginning of conference play. Roles are solidifying and fantasy trajectories are allowing managers to see a clearer picture. Whether you're managing a roster in a CFF league or stacking DFS lineups, Saturday's usage provided plenty of information heading into October. Here is whose surge stocked and whose portfolio took a hit following Saturday's action.

Fantasy Winners: Who Gained Value?

Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) scores a touchdown during the NCAA football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There isn't a higher ceiling in college fantasy football right now than Smith's. He delivered a legendary performance against Illinois, racking up 12 receptions, 217 yards, and 4 touchdowns in a 42-19 victory. He tormented the Illinois secondary from all three levels, breaking loose for a 72-yard house call and making acrobatic catches near the goal line. Through September, Smith has accumulated an unbelievable 33 catches for 617 yards and 7 touchdowns across four games. He is an untouchable overall WR1 option every single week.

Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida

If you were waiting to see who would claim Florida's ground game, Baugh gave a loud, unambiguous answer in a 52-28 statement win over Ole Miss. Baugh flew past the Rebels' defense for 142 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns, anchoring the offense and dominating high-value touches. His volume inside the 10-yard line coupled with a heavy overall workload rockets Baugh from high-upside flex candidate into a locked-in RB1 heading into the heart of the SEC schedule.

Jacob Harris, TE, Wisconsin

Wisconsin tight end Jacob Harris (89) makes a 32-yard reception during the second quarter of their game against Eastern Michigan Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tight end streaming is often a wasteland in College Fantasy Football, which makes Harris's explosive breakout against Penn State a huge development. He caught a crucial 72-yard touchdown pass that sparked Wisconsin's comeback from a 17-point deficit. More importantly than the single splash play, Harris showed genuine post-catch playmaking ability and an expanded route tree. If he continues to operate as a vertical safety valve, he immediately vaults into the top-10 conversation at a thin position.

Aaron Philo & Florida's Passing Game

Sep 26, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Aaron Philo (12) gestures after a touchdown against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Florida's ground game took the headlines, Philo's efficiency shouldn't be overlooked. He managed 196 passing yards and 2 total touchdowns while steering clear of turnovers. He cleanly distributed the ball across multiple targets, elevating the floor for Florida's secondary receiving options. In superflex formats, Philo's steady game management makes him a reliable, low-risk QB2 option.

Fantasy Losers: Whose Stock Took a Hit?

John Mateer, QB, Oklahoma

Sep 26, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) looks to throw a pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saturday in Athens was a nightmare scenario for Mateer owners. Facing Georgia's defense, Mateer posted a disastrous line marked by multiple turnovers, including an interception and costly fumbles in a 41-13 beatdown. Oklahoma's pass protection collapsed, forcing Mateer into panicked throws and eliminating his rushing floor. While his dual-threat skill set keeps him left with some value, Mateer can no longer be trusted as an elite option against top-tier defenses.

Oklahoma's Offensive Skill Positions

Sep 26, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Oklahoma Sooners tight end Rocky Beers (81) reacts after catching a seventeen-yard pass for a touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mateer's struggles trickle down to every skill player in Norman. The Sooners managed just 13 points against Georgia and have now logged consecutive concerning offensive outputs against quality opponents. Until Oklahoma proves it can adjust up front, wide receivers and running backs in this system carry capped ceilings and scary fantasy floors.

Louisville's Skill Players

Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Treyshun Hurry (2) hugs Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (5) after Brown scored a touchdown against SMU at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Cards beat the Mustangs 41-31. Sept.19, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coming off a high-flying non-conference performance, Louisville laid an egg in a 30-27 loss to Wake Forest. The offense repeatedly stalled in high-leverage situations, squandering multiple fourth-quarter opportunities. The lack of a clear alpha target in the passing game, combined with a rotating backfield committee makes Louisville's skill players frustrating, matchup-dependent plays moving forward.

Kewan Lacy & the Ole Miss Offense

Sep 12, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) reacts after a touchdown run during the first quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lacy's absence was heavily felt in Ole Miss' loss to Florida. Without Lacy spearheading the running game, the Rebels struggled to stay ahead of the chains, leading to stalled drives and compromised play-calling. For fantasy owners, this served as a stark reminder of how reliant the Ole Miss system is on effective, high-volume lead back to set up its tempo.

What It Means for Week 5

Volume is King for Jeremiah Smith

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin targets Smith relentlessly in single coverage. There is no regression coming to his red-zone targets and his deep ball share are designed features of this scheme.

Buy Jaden Baugh's Touch Density

Baugh's 3-TD outing wasn't a fluke. His red-zone share is secure. Hold him if you have him, or pay up to trade for him before his price peaks.

Stream Defenses Against Distressed Offenses

Oklahoma and Louisville are targets for opposing fantasy defenses until their respective offense lines stabilize. Matchup context matters more than preseason hype.