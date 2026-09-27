College Football Week 4 Winners and Losers: When We Needed It Most, the Big Ten West Returned

From 2014 to ’23, a magical group of football teams lay between the Rocky Mountains and central Indiana. These teams had certain elements in common—a tendency to play above their talent level, a general aversion to offense (and love of defense and special teams) and a penchant for hassling their conference’s powers while never beating them.

That, ladies and gentlemen, was the Big Ten West.

In 2024, when Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington joined the Big Ten, the conference disposed of divisions. In other words, the Big Ten’s westward expansion killed the Big Ten West. But the idea survived, and on Saturday, it made its messianic return. Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State bore witness.

Here’s hoping your team did not run into Big Ten West competition on what seemed to be a solid weather day everywhere but New England. Welcome to Week 4’s winners and losers.

Winner: Justice

Three weeks after the Wolverines’ theft of Western Michigan in Ann Arbor, Iowa engaged in a little vigilantism. It’s hard to overstate how wild it was that the Hawkeyes won this game: They were outgained 429 to 285, out-yards-per-played 6.3 to 4.8 and missed a field goal down five with under three minutes to play. As Michigan wide receiver JJ Buchanan was against the Broncos, however, Iowa wide receiver Reece Vander Zee was in the right place at the right time. Such is life in the Big Ten West.

Losers: Mike Locksley and Maryland

The Terrapins boss has been in his position for eight years, and he has this to show for it: a 39–51 record, one week in the Top 25 and three bowl wins from 2021 to ’23. And now, on Saturday, a 54–3 home loss to UCLA that saw Maryland quarterback Malik Washington throw four interceptions. Remember about a decade ago when Under Armour’s lush star profile spurred “Maryland is the new Oregon” rumblings? Right now, just being the new Bruins would suffice for the Terrapins.

Winner: Wisconsin

No one in college football needed a big September more than Badgers coach Luke Fickell, and he’ll enter October with a not-horrendous showing against Notre Dame, blowout wins over Western Illinois and Eastern Michigan, and Saturday’s upset of the Nittany Lions under his belt. Quarterback Colton Joseph wasn’t statistically overwhelming (18 for 38, 235 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions and a rushing touchdown), but did just enough to push Wisconsin into the lead with a late touchdown pass to tight end Jacob Harris. The Badgers’ defensive backs then finished Penn State off by all turning into prime Darrelle Revis in the final minute, breaking up or otherwise hindering multiple downfield pass attempts by Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht. The Spartans (31–13 losers to Nebraska on Saturday) visit Madison next Saturday, with UCLA looming two weeks after that.

Loser: John Mateer

Mateer, a calendar year removed from finding his name in Heisman conversations, made the blooper of the season in a 41–13 loss to Georgia Saturday afternoon—a bizarre play in which the ball slipped out of his hand and traveled 85 yards to the other end zone in the arms of Bulldogs linebacker Chris Cole. The Oklahoma quarterback finished a hellish day with a deceptive 25-for-34, 231-yard, two-touchdowns-against-one-interception line. The Sooners’ offense, a drag for much of coach Brent Venables’s tenure, has become an outright liability. Does Oklahoma dare think about a quarterback change in the two weeks before its rivalry battle with No. 1 Texas?

Winner: Buster Faulkner

You’ve heard of the September Heisman (which could realistically go to Florida running back Jadan Baugh)? Faulkner, the Gators’ offensive coordinator, has locked up the September Broyles—no coordinator hire this offseason has meant more. Florida detonated on an Ole Miss team that seemed to have spent the last week reading its own press; the Gators used 498 yards and two Rebels turnovers to turn a track meet into a laugher—and validate the faith of oddsmakers who tabbed coach Jon Sumrall’s team as a favorite. Florida is a CFP contender, and Faulkner will be able to pick his head coaching job if keeps up the good work he started in past years at Georgia Tech.

Losers: USC, Desman Stephens II and Chris Simms

Lots of losers to go around on a humiliating night in Los Angeles. First: The Trojans, culturally defective under coach Lincoln Riley, for losing 41–27 to Oregon (and playing no defense throughout). Second, USC linebacker Stephens, for appearing to rub a horrifying hit on Ducks quarterback Dante Moore in Oregon players’ faces (and nearly start a brawl in the process). Last, NBC’s Chris Simms for mounting this contrarianism-for-contrarianism’s-sake halftime quasi-defense of Stephens.

Winner: Jeremiah Smith

On the one hand, Illinois has lost a step after two good years. On the other hand, what can’t the Ohio State wide receiver do? In the Buckeyes’ 42–19 win over the Fighting Illini, Smith dominated without appearing to break a sweat—catching 12 passes for 217 yards and four touchdowns. The spotlight will be bright against the Hawkeyes next Saturday, and Smith will have a chance to reestablish his big-game bona fides after a quiet second half against Texas.

Loser: Marcel Reed

Like Mateer, the Texas A&M quarterback has found 2026 much less welcoming than ’25. The Aggies lost 35–6 to LSU and Reed was a nonfactor, completing just 10-of-26 passes for 106 yards and a pick. Texas A&M mustered just 197 yards total against the motivated Tigers, the Aggies’ fewest since their 2022 upset loss to Appalachian State. Please keep in mind that this is a team that went 11–0 last season and finished 11–2.

Winner: Colin Simmons

Putting aside one of the weirdest celebrations in the history of college football, the Texas end played one of the most complete defensive games of the 2020s. The Duncanville, Texas, native basically took out a mortgage in Tennessee’s backfield, accounting for five of the 10 sacks the Volunteers served up on a day that left offensive line coaches weeping (the Longhorns allowed six sacks to Tennessee). Texas looked like a work in progress Saturday, but coordinator Will Muschamp’s defense is going places. In the next three weeks: a bye week, the Sooners and the Gators.

Loser: Louisville

Last week, we begged the Cardinals to stay weird, and they complied. On a productive day for quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (kicked off by an admirably zen College GameDay interview), Louisville’s defense took the day off, allowing Wake Forest 402 yards in a banner day for Demon Deacons coach Jake Dickert. Wake Forest outrushing the Cardinals 177–75 was a shocker, and depending on how much of a lost cause NC State is, the Demon Deacons’ near-future schedule sets up nicely. Louisville, meanwhile, will look to use the Wolfpack as a get-right game next Saturday.

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