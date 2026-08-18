Bo Nix Leads 3 Quarterback Values at ADP in 2026 Fantasy Football

The 2026 fantasy football season has been defined by many as "wide open" at the quarterback position. The consensus QB1 overall is Josh Allen, followed by Lamar Jackson. Beyond those two MVP-winning options, the board is spread out. Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels range from QB3 to QB6; then there is a jumbled pack from QB7 down to QB15. Justin Herbert, Matthew Stafford, Pat Mahomes, Bo Nix, so on and so forth.

The name of the game is to ultimately find value. When avoiding selecting Allen or Jackson, the wisest move may be to sit and wait. Do not spend your cash on Daniels at QB3 when you can find someone else, deep, who is near-equal in points per game and who is in the reasonable range of outcomes. For that reason, we can go value-hunting. These are the top-3 "value picks" amongst all quarterbacking prospects.

Click HERE for Printable 2026 Fantasy Football Rankings & Projections.

Jordan Love

I am very bullish on Love this season. ADP has him ranging around QB20, and it is simply unacceptable given what Matt LaFleur's offense brings to the table.

In the football power index, ESPN lists the Packers as the NFL's 4th-ranked offense. Flashback to 2025: the Packers ranked as the NFL's 3rd-ranked offense, doing so in the midst of an injury-ridden season for Josh Jacobs and Tucker Kraft, who missed the final 9 games.

I expect that Love to get back near his 2023 form when he averaged 244 yards per game. The two years prior, Love had passed for around 225 yards per game. Given their high preseason expectations, Love is expected to pass for 235 yards per game on a 57% pass rate.

Better yet, Love should add some extra sauce on the ground. He projects to rush for 13 yards per game, following a 2025 season in which he rushed for the exact same amount. The cherry on top? Love shall average about 1.8 touchdowns per game. Those numbers slate Love to be the QB9, with a very low-risk offense that has run smoothly for years.

Bo Nix

Nix certainly has top-7 potential in fantasy football. In his 2024 rookie season, Nix was fantasy football's QB7. In 2025, he remained just the same: QB7. In 2026, why should we expect any different? This is a Broncos team that only improved their unit by adding a supreme talent in Jaylen Waddle.

There may be some pause given that Nix is returning from an ankle injury suffered in the AFC Divisional Round. However, he is deemed on track for a fully healthy Week 1.

The Broncos quarterback is currently being drafted as the QB15. It is hard to make a case for why that is a reasonable place for Nix to be drafted. He is the top draft value in our books, projected as our QB10 with 225 passing yards, 18 rushing yards, and 1.6 touchdowns per game.

CJ Stroud

The case on Stroud especially applies to SuperFlex leagues, which field two starting quarterbacks in a lineup. That is given that Stroud's current ADP is just QB23.

The popular opinion on Stroud is certainly not rash. This is a quarterback who finished as the QB23 on a points-per-game basis. I am here to say that, despite what most people think, our numbers truly add up.

Stroud is projected as my QB17. Where he is being drafted (QB23), Stroud implies he would score about two full fantasy points per game less than I have him scoring at QB17. The Texans signal-caller expects to score 17.1 fantasy points per game in 4-point touchdown formats.

The fact of the matter is that the Texans should be a pass-heavy football team. They play in a contentious division with two offenses run by elite offensive minds (Jaguars, Colts) and another run by an optimistic offensive mind that was once called "coach" by Josh Allen (Titans). They will be in tight football games. Their No. 1-ranked defense will also keep the offense on the field quite often.

For all these reasons, Stroud projects to pass for 230 yards per game. He expects to add another 13 rushing yards per game, 1.5 touchdowns, and 0.7 interceptions per game.

The ultimate play here is "upside." Stroud has Nico Collins, who is arguably a top-5 NFL wide receiver. He also gets year two of Jayden Higgins, and most of all, Stroud gets one of his best buddies back in Tank Dell.

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