Printable 2026 Fantasy Football Rankings and Full Projections for PPR and Non-PPR

Fantasy football season has arrived. The podcasts are fired up, the articles are being consumed, the X feeds are primed with every niche trend, and the injuries are, unfortunately, racking up. With everything factored in and sharply projected, our numbers provide their latest update as of August 17. In doing so, our Printable Fantasy Football Projections can be viewed at the bottom of this article for Standard, Half-PPR, and Full-PPR leagues (QB, RB, WR, TE).

Quarterback Rankings

There is absolutely zero surprise at QB1. Josh Allen owns this honor, and as you will see, he does it by a long shot. Allen expects to easily surpass a 20% of the Bills rushing volume, with the Bills averaging over 25 rushing yards per game. In his big-bodied nature, Allen plans to also score a ton of rushing touchdowns, helping him lead all quarterbacks with a total touchdown average of 2.7 per game.

Our biggest gamble is with Jayden Daniels. He is the QB3, aiming to return to his rookie form, in which Daniels ran for over 50 yards per game. It is the era of the rushing quarterback, and that will benefit the third-year LSU product. It will also favor Drake Maye (QB4), Jalen Hurts (QB6), and Jaxson Dart (QB8).

Slumping in 2026 projects to include Matthew Stafford, who runs very little. Last year's QB3 is bound to regress from his 46-touchdownyear's form. We have Stafford more reasonably at 34 touchdowns, allowing the Rams' run game to take charge.

Running Back Rankings

It must be clarified on our end that these are strictly projections and not rankings. In rankings, Bijan Robinson would be the RB1. That is given the evident injury risk of Christian McCaffrey. Nonetheless, with no current big-time injury, McCaffrey would project to be RB1 on a points-per-game basis. He did so in 2025 and made little changes to prove otherwise in 2026.

Our numbers remain high on Derrick Henry, especially compared to the consensus. The Ravens are a top-5 offense according to the power index. Henry's volume is expected to be only around 60% of the rushing offense, but that brings him to nearly 100 total yards per game on a team with a high expected run rate (46.5%).

Click here to read about our "Bust of the Year," Cam Skattebo. Do not draft him, as he is going inside the top-20 running backs.

Wide Receiver Rankings

Puka Nacua is our WR1. The 14 touchdowns that Davante Adams had in 2025 will be split, favoring Nacua. It is unreasonable to expect another 12 red zone scores for the Rams WR2. Nacua's added rushing ability makes him undeniably good. In rankings, however, we may give the edge to Chase given the suspension and injury risk for Nacua at the moment.

With the injury to Jordyn Tyson, Chris Olave moves into the top 10. His target share was 31% last season. It can surpass that with added chemistry in year two of Shough, and expected missed time and lower efficiency from Tyson.

Olave's target share was nearly 31% with Tyler Shough.



In year 2



- Grown Chemistry

- Kellen Moore's Offense

- Better Run Support (Etienne)



If Tyson missed multiple games and/or is below 90% of healthy, Olave is absolutely a top-10 fantasy football WR — Tom Carelli | Fantasy Football (@TCarelliTakes) August 15, 2026

Some of the riskiest draft picks feature Mike Evans (WR32) and Alec Pierce (WR38), who both have significantly high injury concerns. That fuels a rise for De'Zhaun Stribling (WR63) and Josh Downs (WR25).

Tight End Rankings

Trey McBride cannot be denied the TE1 spot. He averaged 3.9 more points per game than any other tight end in 2025. While the coaching staff changes, his quarterback remains the same.

Tyler Warren is now on par with Brock Bowers. His Colts offense is better, and with Pierce nowhere near 100%, the volume increases for the Colts' top pass-catcher.

Fantasy managers must pause at drafting Harold Fannin Jr. so highly. The Browns are the worst offense in the NFL. Can a new coaching staff get the ball schemed up to Fannin Jr., especially while adding KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston?

Click here for our printable (PPR) fantasy football cheat sheet.

Click here for our printable (Half-PPR) fantasy football cheat sheet.

Click here for our printable (Standard) fantasy football cheat sheet.

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