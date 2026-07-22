AFC West Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Ashton Jeanty and Four Other Player Predictions No One Sees Coming

Bold Prediction #1: Bo Nix Finishes as a Top-8 Fantasy QB

While fantasy owners view Bo Nix as a high-end QB2 or fringe QB1 rather than a matchup-winning dual-threat like Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson, his trajectory is trending upward. Denver's offense has relied heavily on ball control and methodical drives rather than high-scoring shootouts. However, Sean Payton's system historically produces elite fantasy QBs when passing volume expands.

Bo Nix was ranked No. 59 in the NFL Top 100 Players of 2026.



3,931 passing yards (8th)

25 TDs (T-9th)

11 INTs (T-7th most)

Fantasy QB7



Should he have been higher or lower on the list? pic.twitter.com/UWsOOJy0jH — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) July 20, 2026

As Nix heads into Year 3, the playbook is expected to open up significantly. The addition of Jaylen Waddle provides a crucial underneath target to elevate the passing attack. Also, quarterback rushing yards are one of the strongest predictors of a quarterback's fantasy ceiling. Nix posted 356 rushing yards (20.9 YPG) last season (11th and 16th among QBs, respectively). To make the leap into the elite fantasy tier, Nix doesn't need to replicate Josh Allen's production. He simply needs to maintain a baseline of 250 passing yards per game and increase his rushing baseline to 30 yards per contest.

Bold Prediction #2: Ladd McConkey Finishes as a Top-10 Fantasy WR

A convergence of scheme fit, vacant targets, and elite separation metrics makes Ladd McConkey a prime breakout candidate for the Chargers.

McConkey fits the exact profile that offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel weaponized with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in Miami. With Keenan Allen no longer occupying the slot and high-value 3rd-down routes, at least 120 targets are up for grabs. Moving McConkey back to the slot full-time provides an uncontested runway to become Justin Herbert's top option.

Jim Harbaugh on Ladd McConkey:



“I think Mike McDaniel said it… potential for the best year he's ever had in pro football. I see it the same way." pic.twitter.com/EnOA40UgZx — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) June 16, 2026

His elite route-running ability against any coverage, paired with strong chemistry with Herbert, gives him high Targets Per Route Run (TPRR) potential and a realistic shot at a top-10 PPR finish.

Bold Prediction # 3: Ashton Jeanty Leads All AFC West Running Backs In Fantasy Points

Despite the Raiders offensive questions, including a rookie quarterback, offensive line concerns, and a lack of a true WR1, Ashton Jeanty possesses the projected workload and draft capital to anchor the backfield.

To transition from a solid starter to the overall RB1 in the AFC West, Jeanty must turn heavy volume into elite efficiency and home-run potential. Converting 4-yard gains into 20+ yard explosive plays and improving goal-line conversions will be critical. His main division rivals, RJ Harvey and Omarion Hampton (expected to carry a three-down workload for the Chargers), will demand high volume.

YES or NO - You would be comfortable with Ashton Jeanty as your RB1 in fantasy. pic.twitter.com/XbG8uSKrNE — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) April 18, 2026

Jeanty's pass-catching floor sets him apart. Expanding his downfield receiving role while stabilizing his goal-line efficiency gives him every tool needed to lead all AFC West running backs in fantasy scoring.

Bold Prediction #4: Justin Herbert Wins the AFC West Fantasy QB Battle

Patrick Mahomes remains the gold standard for NFL quarterbacks, but Herbert possesses all the physical traits, arm strength, and highlight-reel ability to challenge for the top spot in the division.

To officially shift the narrative, Herbert needs to deliver head-to-head victories against Kansas City, where he is the driving force behind the win. Beyond wins, Herbert must outshine Mahomes in key advanced efficiency metrics, specifically EPA/play (Expected Points Added) and CPOE (Completion Percentage Over Expected).

Justin Herbert has become one of the more polarizing players in the league, but those who have stayed as believers in his talent, might finally get their pay off.



Herbert is now surrounded by the best situation in his career. His RB in Omarion Hampton has a chance to become an… pic.twitter.com/gxpyLWJZU8 — The Goal Line Grind (@theGLgrind) July 21, 2026

Pair high-level efficiency with elite turnover prevention, and Herbert's statistical argument to unseat Mahomes becomes undeniable.

Bold Prediction #5: Courtland Sutton Becomes a Fantasy WR2 Again

Since Nix took over in the Mile High City, Courtland Sutton has experienced a career revival, putting up back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the first time in his career. While many fantasy owners view Sutton as a declining veteran, his connection with Nix is rock-solid. Nix consistently targets Sutton on his first reads and in high-leverage situations.

Sutton led the NFL in third- and fourth-down receiving yards in back-to-back seasons, serving as the quarterback's primary target in critical down-and-distance scenarios. He also established himself as Nix's go-to red-zone threat, securing seven receiving touchdowns inside the 20 while serving as a reliable downfield and contested-catch target.

While Nix relied almost exclusively on Sutton to generate big plays, the offense's dynamic will evolve with Waddle entering the system. Waddle's operating underneath will draw coverage and open up passing lanes downfield. A more efficient overall Broncos offense will generate higher play volume, creating additional scoring drives and opportunities for all pass-catchers.

Even if Waddle comes in and entrenches himself as Denver's WR1, Sutton maintains enough target demand, red-zone trust, and big-play ability to remain a highly productive fantasy WR2.

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