Raiders' RB Ashton Jeanty Has a Story to Tell

The Las Vegas Raiders are on the precipice of being a contending team after tearing things down to begin a rebuild.

The team was struggling to be competitive over the last few seasons, so the front office decided it was time to start over from the ground floor and build a roster that can compete for years to come.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Part of that roster is expected franchise cornerstone, running back Ashton Jeanty , who had an inefficient but encouraging rookie season.

The Raiders are banking on him to take a step forward and become one of the better running backs in the league in his second year. What will we see from Jeanty as he looks to emerge as a star this season? It depends on what he wants.

Jeanty's Second Act

Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris

Jeanty would have had a much better rookie season had it not been for the poor offensive line he ran behind and the lack of a true passing game. There were not many elements of the Raiders' offense that benefited the rookie.

He didn't blow anyone away with his rookie season, but he did plenty of impressive things despite his situation, including two 100-plus-yard rushing games, and an eight-catch, 58-yard, one touchdown game against the Cleveland Browns.

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

It's clear Jeanty is capable of being a productive running back at the NFL level, and he did everything in his power to produce for the Raiders amid a tumultuous situation. The front office did significant work to improve the things that ailed him in 2025, so it's up to him to put it all together.

Jeanty's 2026 Season

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders hired Rick Dennison as their offensive line coach, and he has helped develop multiple impressive OLs and rushing attacks throughout his legendary career. He is a four-time Super Bowl champion, after all.

The Raiders' offensive line room is not devoid of talent, with stalwart left tackle Kolton Miller, Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum , and several unproven young players who can be mainstays. Dennison can mold that group and help them become space creators for Jeanty.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

No matter who takes over at quarterback, whether it be Kirk Cousins or Fernando Mendoza , both QBs are aware of the impact a high-level pass-catching running back can provide for an offense. If Jeanty takes his passing game production to another level, he'll be in Pro Bowl conversations.

An Overall Look

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Jeanty has the talent to be one of the better running backs in the NFL if everything goes right this season.

The things that caused him issues last year have largely been resolved, so it's up to Jeanty to take the leap and ascend to stardom.