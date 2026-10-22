Week 7 Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Alvin Kamara vs. Kendre Miller

Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller are battling for fantasy relevance in a New Orleans backfield that has become difficult to predict. With Miller coming off a 20-carry performance in Week 6, Fantasy managers must decide whether his growing workload makes him a better option than the veteran Kamara.

A Saints Backfield Battle

Oct 5, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) scores a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For years, Kamara has been a staple of fantasy football lineups with his reputation built on elite receiving volume and big-play ability. The 2026 NFL season has introduced a genuine backfield shift in New Orleans. As Miller earns a larger share of early-down work, fantasy managers are forced to confront a critical debate: Should you stick with Kamara's proven pass-catching ceiling, or is it time to buy into Miller's rising rushing workload?

Comparing the Running Backs

Kamara's profile centers on his established versatility and pass-catching prowess, though his rushing volume and efficiency have regressed compared to his peak years. Despite lower rushing attempt counts and modest yards-per-game totals, Kamara maintains a dependable PPR floor through short-area pass targets out of the backfield. While his yards per touch and missed tackles forced has taken a hit, he still holds a stable snap share on passing downs and retains valuable red-zone opportunities, leaving him viable as an RB3 or Flex in PPR formats while lagging significantly in standard scoring.

Oct 11, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller (5) lines up against Minnesota Vikings during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miller presents the upside narrative as a physical runner who displays good contact balance between the tackles. His workload and snap share have trended upward, highlighted by an increased share of early-down attempts and goal-line work where he can maximize his physical style. While Miller offers minimal target volume and passing-down involvement, his growing carry count gives him a high-volume RB2 ceiling in standard and half-PPR leagues whenever the Saints commit to establishing the ground game.

Workload Watch: Who Has the Better Opportunity?

New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller (5) runs against Detroit during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Saints backfield allocation has evolved into an operational divide. Miler is increasingly taking command of first-and-second-down carries, allowing the Saints to run a more conventional power scheme. Kamara remains the preferred option on third downs and passing situations due to his pass protection and route-running pedigree. Red-zone work remains split, but Miller's physical downhill style gives him a growing claim to inside-the-five touches. Neither back currently commands a full workload, making weekly matchups pivotal to determining who holds the advantage.

The Metrics That Matter

Opportunity Share: Miler leads the backfield in total ground volume with 49 rushing attempts on the season, compared to Kamara's 35 carries.

Target Share & Passing Involvement: Kamara holds the advantage in the receiving game with a 11.2% target share (20 total targets), where Miller has drawn just 8 targets.

Yards Per Carry: Both backs have operated at similar baseline efficiency levels, with Kamara averaging 3.4 yards per carry (120 rushing yards) and Miller averaging 3.1 yards per carry (153 rushing yards).

Red-Zone & Touchdown Production: Kamara has converted 3 total touchdowns (2 rushing, 1 receiving), while Miller has scored 2 rushing touchdowns.

Recent Production: Who Is Trending Up?

Recent stats reveal contrasting trajectories for both running backs. Through his first four games of 2026, Kamara posted disappointing rushing numbers, tallying 28 carries for 86 yards and two touchdowns, paired with 13 receptions for 41 yards. While his pass-catching floor provides a safety net, his lack of ground efficiency limits his overall ceiling.

Oct 18, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) reacts on the field after the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miller recorded 20 carries for 70 yards against the Giants in Week 6, marking his biggest rushing workload of the season. This Week 6 spike signals that the Saints are willing to hand Miller primary ground duties, though fantasy managers must weigh whether this represents a full changing of the guard or a situational rotation based on game flow.

Fantasy Football Verdict

Kamara remains worth considering in PPR formats because of his ability to catch passes out of the backfield. His limited rushing production and inconsistent workload makes him a risky start.

Miller's 20-carry Week 6 performance gives fantasy managers a reason to pay attention. His recent volume makes him an intriguing option, although his modest efficiency and limited receiving production remains an area of concern.

Final Takeaway

In standard and half-PPR formats, Miller holds higher upside due to his superior rushing volume and potential goal-line conversion opportunities. Kamara retains a narrow edge as a Flex option, thanks to his pass-catching floor, even though his weekly ceiling is lower than in years past. Overall, Miller is the more intriguing workload-based option following his Week 6 outing, while Kamara's receiving work provides a structural advantage in full PPR. Neither should be treated as a lock in lineups .