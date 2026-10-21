Week 7 RB Usage Report: Backfield Shifts & Fantasy Football Impact for Kendre Miller, TreVeyon Henderson, and More!

Week 7 RB Usage Report: Backfield Shifts and the Fantasy Football Impacts for Kendre Miller, Chuba Hubbard, and More

As we transition from the Week 6 data and prep our lineups for Week 7, backfield workloads continue to experience major shifts. Injuries, unexpected volume spikes, and fumbles are forcing fantasy managers to make difficult personnel decisions ahead of the next slate.

Let's dive into five notable running back situations from Week 6, evaluating who is capitalizing on expanded opportunities, who is sliding into a dangerous timeshare, and how you should manage your fantasy roster moving forward.

Week 6 Usage Report

RB Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints

Week 6 Line: 20 carries, 70 rushing yards; 2 receptions, 0 receiving yards (22 total touches)

Usage Profile: Suddenly thrust into a heavy workload amid an in-game injury scare

Kendre Miller rewarded patient fantasy managers in Week 6, handling a massive 20 carries for 70 yards while chipping in two catches in a 34-27 win over the Giants. This spike in volume came as Alvin Kamara dealt with a brief first-half injury scare. While Kamara managed to return, seeing Miller trusted with 20 rushing attempts proves his upside if he ever assumes a full-time role. With Travis Etienne still sidelined until after the team's Week 8 bye, Miller is shaping up as a high-value flex option and close to a must-start ahead of a matchup with the Steelers in Paris.

The Verdict: Rising Handcuff / High-Upside Flex (A must-hold with standalone juice)

RB Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers

Week 6 Line: 28 carries, 120 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown; 1 reception, 1 receiving yard (29 total touches)

Usage Profile: Absolute bellcow completely dominating backfield touches

Is Chuba Hubbard a legit RB1 at this point? After a dominant 28-carry, 120-yard performance paired with a score against the Eagles, the answer is a resounding yes. Hubbard has completely locked down the primary role in Carolina with Jonathan Brooks on IR, routinely seeing the volume required to anchor fantasy lineups. His rushing touchdown in Week 6 was his fourth of the season (sixth overall), cementing his status as an every-week starter who has far exceeded his initial draft capital.

The Verdict: Legitimate RB1 (Locked-in weekly volume makes him matchup-proof)

RB Braelon Allen, New York Jets

Week 6 Line: 17 carries, 78 rushing yards; 2 receptions, 26 receiving yards (19 total touches)

Usage Profile: Clear-cut lead runner dominating early-down work

With Breece Hall missing more time due to a quad injury, Braelon Allen has seized control of the New York backfield. Naturally, fantasy managers are asking: does he have standalone value once Breece Hall returns? While Allen proved he can shoulder a heavy load (coming off a massive 24-carry, 116-yard game in Week 5 and maintaining a strong role in Week 6), his pass-game involvement remains limited. Once Hall is back on the field, Allen will likely revert to a touchdown-dependent, early-down handcuff rather than a weekly starter. Treat him as an elite insurance policy and a decent short-term flex while he handles the starting job.

The Verdict: Premium Handcuff (Sizzling rental value now, but capped when Hall returns)

RB Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

7 carries, 18 rushing yards; 4 receptions, 21 receiving yards (11 total touches)

Usage Profile: Slipping down the rotation and losing high-leverage opportunities

Is Omarion Hampton... gasp... droppable? For fantasy managers who drafted him with high hopes expecting a steady stream of weekly production, the frustration is peaking. Hampton has struggled to carve out consistent numbers, averaging a modest 9.6 PPR points per game while watching his snap share and efficiency dwindle as he's split snaps with Kimani Vidal and Keaton Mitchell. With the Chargers' offense struggling to sustain momentum amid an 0-6 start, Hampton’s floor has completely fallen out. If you are in a shallow or medium-sized league and desperately need roster flexibility during the bye-week crunch, cutting ties is becoming a defensible reality.

The Verdict: Bench/Don't Drop Yet (Unless in shallow league)

RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

Week 6 Line: 7 carries, 31 rushing yards; 1 reception, 9 receiving yards (plus 1 fumble)

Usage Profile: Solid in return from injury, but losing ground to a hot hand

TreVeyon Henderson looked okay upon returning from a high-ankle sprain in Week 6, but his afternoon hit a snag when he coughed up a fumble against the Jets. Compounding matters, fellow back Corey Kiner actually out-carried him, logging 11 rushes for 57 yards while averaging 5.2 yards per carry. Henderson's fumble likely cost him snaps down the stretch, and Kiner' strong efficiency introduces a messy committee behind Rhamondre Stevenson. Henderson remains a talented prospect, but you should sit him against Chicago in Week 7.

The Verdict: Bench/ Don't Drop Yet (Trending down due to the fumble and Kiner's emergence)