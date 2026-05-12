Bengals Fantasy Tight End Debate: Can Mike Gesicki Hold Off Jack Endries in 2026?

Tight ends have quietly remained part of Cincinnati’s offensive structure, particularly in short-yardage and chain-moving situations where Joe Burrow values reliability underneath. While Mike Gesicki offers veteran familiarity and occasional streaming upside, rookie Jack Endries brings long-term intrigue as a developmental option with room to carve out a future role.

The tight end position has become an important part of Joe Burrow’s game when needing to move the chains in short yardage situations. Over the past three years (7.8, 8.6, and 8.9), they’ve gained below league-average yards per catch (10.2) for the tight end position. After setting highs in catches (129), receiving yards (1,114), and targets (155) in 2024, the Bengals slipped to 14th in tight end fantasy PPR points (227.60) last season, with only one area of growth (seven touchdowns).

Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals

Gesicki's fantasy career has been a winding road: one elite season, a sharp fade, three quiet years in the wilderness, and then a surprise resurgence.

In 2021, he delivered the breakout that justified his upside billing, setting career highs in catches (73), receiving yards (780), and targets (112), finishing ninth in PPR tight end scoring at 165.00 points. The touchdowns (2) were the one disappointment, and his production was front-loaded, with a strong five-week run from Week 3 to Week 7 (34/386/2) giving way to a quieter final 10 games (36/353/0 on 61 targets).

A 2022 coaching change in Miami effectively ended his role there. New staff, concerns about his blocking, and a sharply reduced target share (52, down from 112) led to a steep decline (32 catches for 362 yards and five touchdowns), with just one game over 50 receiving yards (6/69/2). The touchdowns kept him marginally relevant; everything else pointed to a diminished role.

Poor quarterback play and a dysfunctional offense in New England in 2023 left him with 29 catches for 244 yards and two scores, and he failed to crack 10.00 PPR fantasy points in a single game, a worthless fantasy asset by any measure.

His first year in Cincinnati paved his comeback trail. Gesicki caught 65 of 83 targets for 665 yards and two touchdowns, finishing 13th in PPR tight end scoring at 143.40 points. He benefited from Tee Higgins' absences, with three of his five best games coming when Higgins was out (7/91, 7/73, 5/100/2). The Bengals leaned on him late, giving him eight or more targets in five games, including back-to-back strong finishes in Weeks 17 and 18 (10/86 and 8/68). It wasn't a full resurrection, but it was enough to offer starting stats in multiple matchups.

MIKE GESICKI GRIDDY THROUGH THE SNOW 🕺❄️pic.twitter.com/KXgmcvJf9r — DraftKings (@DraftKings) December 7, 2025

The lost and found was his home in 2025, leading to seven-year lows in catches (28) and targets (42). Gesicki missed four games midseason with a pectoral issue. He flashed in Week 14 (6/86/1), coming on the heels of seven games with fewer than 8.00 fantasy points in PPR formats. His only other outcome of value came in Week 16 (3/35/1).

Mike Gesicki 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Gesicki's role comes with built-in limitations. He tends to see more opportunity when Cincinnati is playing from behind, but Burrow rarely targets him in the red zone, a ceiling-capper for a position where touchdowns drive fantasy value. The Bengals' habit of rotating multiple tight ends adds another layer of unpredictability, creating the kind of empty weeks that make him difficult to trust as a starter.

He's best viewed as a sneaky backup tight end, with potential streamer value when injuries or bye weeks create a need, but not someone to build around, given his inconsistent floor. Gesicki should be found in the free agent pool until he reestablishes himself in Cincinnati’s offense.

Jack Endries, Cincinnati Bengals

Former Texas tight end Jack Endries (TE06) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Endries spent three college seasons split between California and Texas, peaking in 2024 with the Golden Bears (56/623/2) before a quieter final year with the Longhorns (33/346/3). He finished with 124 catches for 1,376 yards and seven touchdowns over 39 games, with his two best performances (8/119 and 9/101) coming midseason at Cal in 2024 with Fernando Mendoza at quarterback.

His profile is one of a player with genuine upside in several areas, but Endries still needs to add strength and physicality to become a complete tight end. His route running lacks a true edge, but he has sneaky speed on longer developing routes that can catch defenders off guard. He plays with a basketball post mentality in contested catch situations, using his body to create space against man coverage, and his hands hold up well under pressure.

As a blocker, Endries finds his way to the right spot often enough, but needs more power at the point of contact to finish consistently. He's instinctive with the ball in his hands and takes what the defense offers, though getting off the line against physical press coverage remains a problem. Endries ran a 4.62 at the 2026 NFL Combine, not a speed limitation, but not a weapon either. The tools are there for development; the refinement is the work ahead.

Jack Endries 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Endries slipped into a good tight end situation, but he must jump multiple players to earn a reasonable piece of the Bengals’ passing pie. His best value may come late in the year, with development and more chances expected in 2027.

Mike Gesicki vs. Jack Endries 2026 Fantasy Football Verdict

Gesicki enters 2026 as the safer fantasy option due to his experience in Cincinnati’s system and established chemistry with Burrow, but his weekly volatility limits his ceiling outside of deeper formats or streaming situations. Endries is more of a dynasty stash or late-season watchlist candidate, with his real fantasy opportunity likely arriving once he earns a larger role beyond 2026.

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