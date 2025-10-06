Bo Nix, Justin Herbert Feature the Top 5 Fantasy Football Offenses in NFL Week 6
NFL Week 5 had a ton of massive scoring outputs. We did not hit them all, but we did find some top performers in action. We had the Lions (37), Bills (20), Cowboys (37), Cardinals (21), and Chargers (10). The league seems to be taking shape as we are 30% through the season. This will surely make it even easier to project the top weekly outputs. It may be early yet, but this is how we see Week 6.
1. Denver Broncos (Vs NYJ - London)
The New York Jets do not have a single interception this season. They have struggled to gain any turnovers at all. They also rank just 26th in total sacks this season. There is very little reason to expect the Jets to stop the Broncos this week in London. Sauce Gardner is struggling and the linebackers looks average at best with CJ Mosley retired.
Stock Watch: High on Bo Nix, JK Dobbins, Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin
2. LA Rams (@ BAL)
This unit is truly impressive. Despite a loss to the 49ers, Matthew Stafford proved age to be just a number with 389 Yards and 3 Touchdowns. They can pass and run and an elite rate. They now face off against a struggling Ravens defense that rates 31st in Yards Allowed and 32nd in Points Allowed.
Stock Watch: High on Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, Davante Adams
3. LA Chargers (@ MIA)
They have taken a step back in the past couple weeks with back-to-back losses, but my faith does not waver. I know that this unit is elite and that should come back into play in Week 6. The Dolphins still appear to be a brutal defensive unit. They let Rico Dowdle accrue 200+ yards on the ground. Per the FPI, the Dolphins have the 32nd ranked defense in the NFL. Even if Omarion Hampton is out, I trust them to still put up points in Miami.
Stock Watch: Up on Justin Herbert, Ladd McConkey, Hassan Haskins
4. Dallas Cowboys (@ CAR)
They continue to be one of the best offenses in the NFL. It appears that the Cowboys have also found a new weapon in Ryan Flournoy. The Cowboys, for the first time in history, recorded a100-Yard rusher and 100-Yard Receiver by halftime. The Panthers look up as they are now 2-3, but their defensive will likely struggle in Week 6. They are still just the 27th best unit in the league.
Stock Watch: High on Dak Prescott, Javonte Williams, George Pickens, Ryan Flournoy, Jake Ferguson
5. Philadelphia Eagles (@ NYG)
This team is in need of a softer matchup and that they get in Week 6. It may be a short week, but the Eagles will make a short trip to face the Giants. The Giants' unit is the 26th best in the NFL and their best strength, the run stop, will be mediated by the Eagles rushing attack. Odds give the Eagles are projected score of 24.5 Points.
Stock Watch: Up on Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, Devonta Smith, Dallas Goedert