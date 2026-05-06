Braelon Allen vs. Isaiah Davis: Which Jet is the Better Breece Hall Fantasy Handcuff?

Breece Hall remains the centerpiece of the Jets’ backfield, but fantasy managers drafting him should also pay close attention to the battle behind him. Braelon Allen brings early-down power and goal-line potential, while Isaiah Davis offers more versatility and intriguing upside if Hall ever misses time.

Braelon Allen, New York Jets

Allen is a rhythm-and-power runner whose best football comes when he leans into his physicality — running through traffic, bouncing off tacklers, and grinding out yards after contact. His problems surface when he tries to compensate with quickness and footwork he doesn't quite have, leading to indecisive moments that stall drives. Embracing his identity as a power back is the clearest path to becoming a reliable NFL contributor. He should hold up well in pass protection.

His Wisconsin resume is substantial (3,494 rushing yards on 597 carries with 35 touchdowns over three seasons), surpassing 100 yards in 21 games. The receiving production (49 catches with 275 yards – 5.6 yards per catch) was limited and largely incidental to his role.

His NFL audition came in flashes. He looked like a genuine threat to Breece Hall's workload in Weeks 2 and 3 of 2024 (7/33/1 with two catches for 23 yards and a score ~ 11/55 with three catches for 13 yards), but the momentum didn't hold. Over his final 14 games, he averaged just 3.3 yards per carry and totaled only 341 combined yards, one touchdown, and 13 catches on 86 touches, a stretch that raised more questions than it answered.

Allen has a dull start to 2025 over four games (18/76/1 with two catches for 17 yards) while being on the field for 58 plays (23.9%), compared to 48 plays (19.8%) by Isaiah Davis. His season ended in Week 4 due to an MCL injury to his left knee that required surgery in late October. His recovery time was expected to be two to three months, giving Allen a clean window to be ready for training camp this summer.

Braelon Allen 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Allen will be a early down rotational running back for the Jets again in 2026. He’ll catch some scripted passes, but Isaiah Davis will be New York’s go-to back on passing downs if Breece Hall has an injury. In early drafts in the high-stakes market, Allen is only a late handcuff flier.

Isaiah Davis, New York Jets

New York Jets running back Isaiah Davis (32) looks on before the start of the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Davis was a workhorse at South Dakota State, absorbing 529 touches over two seasons and producing 3,401 combined yards, 34 touchdowns, and 44 catches. His 2023 efficiency numbers were particularly strong (6.7 yards per rush and 8.7 yards per catch) against FCS competition.

New York's second big-back addition in the 2024 NFL draft, Davis is a patient, physical interior runner with good vision between the tackles. His limitations show up in space, where a 4.57 40-yard dash puts him below the NFL average for the position and limits his upside on outside runs and in the passing game.

His rookie season was a quiet one. He saw just 39 touches total, with 35 of them coming over the final six weeks (26/156/1 with eight catches for 65 yards and another score). Davis finished with 249 combined yards, two touchdowns, and nine catches, averaging 5.8 yards per carry and 8.3 yards per catch. His best outing came in Week 14 (67 combined yards, one touchdown, three catches).

Despite the injury to Braelon Allen in Week 4, Davis had a modest increase in his second season with the Jets (43/236/1 with 21 catches for 186 yards on 28 targets). He continued on the winning path in yards per rush (5.5) and yards per catch (8.9), signaling an intriguing deep sleeper if given a starting opportunity.

Davis was at his best in Week 8 (109 combined yards with five catches on 12 touches) while scoring double-digit fantasy points in two other matchups (9/65/1 and 3/8 with four catches for 52 yards. He missed a golden opportunity to shine in Week 18 (concussion) with Breece Hall out.

Isaiah Davis 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Of the two rotational backs for the Jets, I like the ceiling and overall opportunity of Davis if Breece Hall was traded or had a lengthy injury. His size and three-down profile are a winning blend for me, and Davis will be found in the free agent pool in most 12-team leagues until he jumps Braelon Allen on New York’s running back depth chart.

Braelon Allen vs. Isaiah Davis Fantasy Football Verdict

At first glance, Braelon Allen looks like the safer traditional handcuff thanks to his physical running style and projected rotational role. But if fantasy managers are chasing pure upside, Isaiah Davis may be the more intriguing stash after flashing better efficiency, pass-catching ability, and a more complete three-down skill set. That being said, should Hall go down with an injury, Allen is definitely the back to own. When it comes to standalone value, Davis might have the edge in PPR leagues if Hall stays healthy.

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