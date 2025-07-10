Brandon Aubrey, Cameron Dicker Lead 2025 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
Kickers may be the most overlooked assets in fantasy football, but savvy managers know better—they can be the unsung heroes who tip the scales between victory and defeat. Sure, streaming kickers is a tried-and-true strategy, but locking in a top-tier leg like Brandon Aubrey, Cameron Dicker, or Detroit Lions sensation Jake Bates in the final round could give you a steady weekly edge all season long.
Field goal attempts may be tough to predict, but explosive offenses lighting up the scoreboard are not. If you draft a kicker attached to a high-octane attack, you're at least guaranteed those sweet, reliable extra points—and often much more. Few things are more frustrating than opening your fantasy app and seeing a goose egg in the kicker slot. Fortunately, prolific offenses spend a lot of time in enemy territory, and even if they stall in the red zone against a tough defense, that often means prime field goal opportunities. So maybe don't snag Cleveland's Dustin Hopkins given the expected hurdles the team is expected to face at the quarterback position.
Kickers on teams that move the ball well but struggle to punch it in are fantasy gold. While it’s tricky to pinpoint those teams on draft day, there are some red-zone red flags to watch for: a weak power run game, a lack of a true goal-line back, or the absence of big-bodied targets like a strong tight end or possession receiver. These factors can lead to more stalled drives and, in turn, more chances for your kicker to cash in.
In 2024, Chris Boswell and Aubrey both sailed past the 170-point mark—proof that consistency and opportunity matter, even in the kicking game. When it comes to winning your fantasy league, points are points, regardless of where they come from. So with that, it's time to dive into the top 32 fantasy kickers for the 2025 NFL season and find the one who'll carry your team across the finish line.
Fantasy on SI’s 2025 Kicker Rankings will be your go-to cheat sheet all offseason long. Bookmark this page—our rankings update in real time as injuries happen, depth charts shift, and camp storylines evolve.
2025 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
