Bubba Chandler And 3 Other Top Prospects For Fantasy Baseball (Pitchers)

The MLB season is here and fantasy baseball managers are optimistic for notable performances from some top players around the majors. On the mound, All-Star pitchers like Tarik Skubal and Garrett Crochet are expected to offer tremendous fantasy value throughout the season, while prospects throughout the minor leagues could break out later in the season. Last season, rookie pitchers Noah Cameron and Will Warren flashed their value with remarkable first-year campaigns. Let’s look at four of the top pitching prospects who could offer similar upside in 2026:

1. Bubba Chandler, Pittsburgh Pirates

Feb 23, 2026; Bradenton, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bubba Chandler (36) throws a pitch during the first inning against the New York Yankees at LECOM Park. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Bubba Chandler overcame an inconsistent performance in Triple A with a promising Major League debut in 2025. He posted a less-than-optimal 4.02 ERA in both the major and minor leagues, but managed to suit up in seven games for one of the top-10 bullpens in baseball, recording four starts in the first big league action of his career. He mustered an encouraging 4-1 record, striking out 31 batters in as many innings. Entering the 2026 season, he’s still regarded as one of the top prospects in baseball and has flashed tremendous potential throughout his professional career. With an ADP of 150.8 coming into the year, he could offer upside in fantasy sooner than some think, a good sign for managers.

2. Trey Yesavage, Toronto Blue Jays

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage (39) reacts in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers for game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Trey Yesavage had a busy year in his rookie season. The former No. 20 overall pick appeared in games across all four teams in the Toronto Blue Jays’ program, eventually carving out a role in the bullpen heading into the postseason. Yesavage made three starts down the stretch of the regular season, posting a 3.21 ERA over 14 total innings. He struck out 16 batters, setting the table for an impressive postseason run that saw him post 39 strikeouts and a 3.58 ERA over six games. Yesavage, who notched an ADP of 175.8, will be a valuable contributor among fantasy leagues with a greater sample size this season.

3. Thomas White, Miami Marlins

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp pitcher Thomas White (32) pitches during the first inning of Game 2 of an MiLB International League Championship Series at VyStar Ballpark Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp defeated the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 6-4 and force a Game 3 Thursday evening for the title championship. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thomas White has flashed encouraging progression during his ascension from Single A to Triple A over his first three professional seasons. In 2025, White built on a breakout sophomore campaign in the minor leagues, flashing high-end upside over 21 starts a season ago. The 35th overall pick of the 2023 draft threw 89.2 total innings, recording a 2.31 ERA with 145 total strikeouts. Entering his fourth season, White is expected to make his major league debut during the 2026 campaign and could be a valuable stash among fantasy leagues. He’s bolstered his arsenal with greater velocity, while shoring up secondary pitches, and could produce for managers at some point this season.

4. Payton Tolle, Boston Red Sox

Oct 1, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Payton Tolle (70) pitches during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Payton Tolle rounds out our list after making his major league debut in 2025. The 2024 second-round pick struggled at times, but flashed encouraging potential in a limited sample size over seven games. He pitched just over 16 innings and carved out three starts, posting a 6.06 ERA during his major league stint. The ERA is discouraging, but Polle’s physical tools were on display at times, as he reached 101 mph on the mound, posting 19 strikeouts over his time in the majors. Managers won’t find much production early in the year, though he could prove to be a valuable stash as the season progresses.

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