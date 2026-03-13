Bubba Chandler Dominates in Pirates Win Over Braves

PITTSBURGH — Bubba Chandler had been aiming for a dominant start in Spring Training and he got that in this recent outing vs. the Atlanta Braves.

Chandler threw five innings, giving up one run and a walk, while positng eight strikeouts over 66 pitches, as the Pirates would eventually comeback and get the 5-2 win over the Braves at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.

He relied almost exclusively with his fastball, throwing it almost 75% of the time and getting five of his strikeouts on it

Bubba Chandler Pitch Breakdown

Pitch Total (66 Pitches) Average Velocity Four-Seam Fastball 49 (74%) 98.2 Changeup 8 (12%) 92.1 Slider 6 (9%) 89.0 Curveball 3 (5%) 85.2

The only real blemish on a sensational start for Chandler was him leaving a slider up to long for Braves designated hitter Jair Camargo to hit a solo home run off of him in the top of the third inning,

Chandler generated 15 swing and misses in his outing and reached as high as 100.0 mph on his four-seam fastball.

It was his best start of Spring Training but it's been a solid past two outings for Chandler, who only gave up one run over three innings against the Toronto Blue Jays back on March 6, for two earned runs over his past eight innings of work and 13 total strikeouts.

Chandler will need to keep those performances going, with just two weeks until Opening Day against the New York Mets at Citi Field on March 26.

How the Pirates Got the Win

While Chandler had a great outing, Braves right-handed starting pitcher Grant Holmes threw five innings of no-hit baseball, allowing just one walk and posted nine strikeouts.

The Pirates actually fell behind 2-0 in the top of the sixth inning, as left-handed relief pitcher Evan Sisk gave up an RBI-single.

Pittsburgh made their comeback in the bottom of the eighth inning, as they loaded the bases with Endy Rodríguez and Yordanny De Los Santos hitting back-to-back singles and Callan Moss reaching on an infield error.

Mar 9, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Endy Rodriguez (13) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees in the fifth inning during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Shalin Polanco walked to make it a 2-1 game, but then Dominic Fletcher struckout for the second out of the inning.

Alika Williams took advantage of the situation, hitting a bases-clearing double and making it to third base on an error, giving the Pirates a 4-2 lead.

Javier Rivas added onto the lead with a single of his own, scoring Williams to put the Pirates up 5-2 in the win.

Other Notes in the Pirates Win Over the Braves

The Pirates got a solid showing overall from their pitching staff, allowing just two hits all game. Right-handed relief pitchers in Cam Sanders, Michael Darrell-Hicks and Noah Murdock finished the last three innings off for the Pirates.

Spencer Horwitz returned from the World Baseball Classic, where he played for Team Israel, and started at first base for the Pirates. He had no hits and a strikeout in three at-bats.

The Pirates keep up their strong play in the Grapefruit League, improving to 13-6, tied for the most wins along with the New York Yankees.

This marked the first night game for the Pirates at LECOM Park and their second so far in Spring Training, winning 5-3 against the Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla. on March 9

