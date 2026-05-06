Can Hunter Henry Beat His TE19 ADP in 2026 Fantasy Football Drafts?

Hunter Henry quietly turned in one of the most productive seasons of his career in 2025, finishing as a top-10 fantasy tight end while remaining a trusted target for Drake Maye. Despite that production, his early 2026 ADP suggests fantasy managers may be overlooking one of the safer veteran values at the position.

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

Henry was the focal point of New England's passing game in 2024, pacing the team in receiving yards (674) and targets (97) while tying for the lead in catches (66). His volume at TE translated into the fantasy market ranks him 12th in PPR scoring (145.40 points). He cracked double-digit fantasy points in seven matchups (8/109, 3/41/1, 8/92, 7/56, 6/63, 7/75, 4/39/1) and saw seven or more targets in seven of his 16 starts.

Only one hand needed for Hunter Henry 🖐️ pic.twitter.com/IIygb9ZUEt — NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2026

In his fifth season with New England, Henry bumped to ninth in fantasy points (178.80) in PPR formats. He caught 69 of his 102 targets across 21 games for 880 yards and eight touchdowns, with two impact showings (8/90/2 and 7/115/1). Henry played well from Week 16 to Week 19 (15.50, 13.90, 10.60, and 15.40 fantasy points). He scored over 10.00 fantasy points in three other matchups (4/66, 2/39/1, and 4/73).

Hunter Henry 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: In the early 2026 fantasy football draft season in the National Fantasy Football Championship, Henry ranks 19th at tight end with an ADP of 153. His decline in value shows strength in the tight end pool, which will have a lot of movement over the summer once the fantasy market catches up on its player research. Henry has a 60/650/6 outlook, with a chance to average five targets per game. Last year, he tallied a career high of 11 catches of 20 yards or more.

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