4 Candidates That Can Pass Emeka Egbuka for 2025 Fantasy Rookie of the Year
It's Week 8, and the Fantasy Football Rookie of the Year picture is clearing up. New rookies are beginning to emerge, and others have faded after a slow start. We expect the cream to continue to rise to the top and separate themselves from the pack. This is our Fantasy Football Rookie of the Year Ladder heading into Week 8.
1. WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Even with two down games the past two weeks due to a hamstring injury, Egbuka is still at the top of the ladder. He's currently the WR6 and by far the top rookie wideout. So far this season, he's averaging 16.7 fantasy points per game for a total of 116.6 fantasy points. We expect him to bounce back from the hamstring injury that has hindered him the past two weeks in Week 8, and he will be right back to dominating.
2. RB Cam Skattebo, New York Giants
Skattebo is currently the fantasy RB8 in fantasy points per game with 16.8 and the fantasy RB10 overall with 117.7 fantasy points. He has quickly developed into a superstar both for fantasy owners and NFL fans. Both the production and volume have been there. There is some concern that his volume could take a hit with Tyrone Tracy Jr becoming fully healthy.
3. TE Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts
Warren came into the league with massive expectations and has already exceeded them. He's shown to have both a safe floor and a high ceiling. Twice, he's scored over 18 fantasy points in a game, and only once has he failed to hit double-digits. Through seven weeks, he has averaged 14.5 fantasy points per game for 101.5 total fantasy points. That's enough to make him the fantasy TE3 on the season.
4. RB Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns
Judkins missed Week 1, but has been incredible ever since. Even with being eased into the offense in Week 2. He's averaging 15.3 fantasy points per game, which is good enough to make him the RB14 in PPG, and his 91.9 total fantasy points make him the RBRB15 overall. We would be willing to bet that he will be the top rookie running back for the rest of the season and is the player most likely to push for Egbuka's top spot.
5. RB Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
Jeanty is hanging around in the final spot on our ladder. He's been a bit of a disappointment based on his lofty expectations, but he is still averaging 13.7 fantasy points per game, which is 17th best in the league. His 96.1 total fantasy points are good enough to make him the RB13 overall.