Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson Headline 2026 NFL Rookie WR Rankings

As the offseason approaches, teams around the NFL are setting their sights on the incoming rookie class. A talented crop of wide receivers are slated to enter the league, with a handful projected to fly off the board in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Other wideouts will offer tremendous value down the board, and could carve out significant roles next season.

Some of these rookie wideouts will offer significant value in fantasy football, with potential to notch stellar production for managers in 2026. This season, Carolina Panthers wideout Tetairoa McMillan led all rookie wide receivers in fantasy output, breaking out as a solid WR1 candidate. But who will match, or even surpass McMillan’s production next season? Here are the top-five incoming wideouts in the 2026 rookie class:

1. Carnell Tate, Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) makes a catch for a touchdown Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, during the Big Ten football championship against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While his numbers may not match some of the other elite receivers in his class, Carnell Tate is coming into the NFL regarded as arguably the most complete receiver among the position group. At 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, Tate offers an enticing skillset that will translate seamlessly to the next level. The former CFP National Champion is a fluid route-runner with tremendous footwork, and will fight for contested catches with the best of them. While he’s not regarded as a speedster, he creates separation consistently and frequently hauls in tough catches.

Tate is ready to step in and take over an NFL receiving room as a team’s WR1. Considering he’s projected to come off the board in the top-10 picks of the draft, he could have the opportunity to do just that.

2. Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State Sun Devils

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Like Tate, the 2025 numbers don’t tell the full story of Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson’s ability. Tyson is one of the better deep-ball wideouts in his class, frequently hauling in acrobatic catches to pick up chunk gains through the air. The 2024 third-team All-American is a phenomenal ball-tracker, especially over the top, and regularly creates separation with a strong 6-foot-2, 200-pound frame to help ward off contesting defensive backs. Tyson is also a willing blocker and continuously sells routes when he’s not the primary read.

Tyson’s motor and competitiveness will help him thrive at the pro-level, as he prepares to step in as a team’s franchise wideout. He’s also projected to be selected early in the draft and should produce valuable output in his rookie campaign.

3. Makai Lemon, USC Trojans

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates with tight end Walker Lyons (85) after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The reigning Biletnikoff winner sliding into the No. 3 spot reveals just how talented this year’s crop of wide receivers is. While his 5-foot-11 frame will turn off some teams come draft time, the tape tells a compelling story for a wideout who plays well above his size. Makai Lemon is a stellar intermediate route-runner with quick-twitch ability coming off the line. Despite a smaller frame, he regularly hauls in contested catches thanks to strong hands that helps him make such catches away from his body.

Lemon is a day-one difference-maker who will have a seamless transition to the NFL despite concerns over his size. He can stretch out defenses for chunk gains while presenting a reliable target on intermediate routes.

4. Denzel Boston, Washington Huskies

Oct 18, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates after he makes a reception in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Claiming the No. 4 spot is former Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston. Boston sustained consistent production in the Huskies’ passing game over his final two collegiate seasons, showing off NFL-caliber tools that helped him emerge as one of the top wideouts in his class. At 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, Boston projects as a quality deep-threat at the next level. He has exceptional hands with second-nature body-positioning that helps him make highlight-reel contested catches down the field.

While his intermediate route-running remains a large question, Boston’s size and deep-threat ability will help him carve out an immediate role at the next level. He won’t be any team’s WR1 from day one, but will provide a legitimate vertical threat in the NFL.

5. Chris Bell, Louisville Cardinals

Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Rounding out our list is Louisville Cardinals wideout Chris Bell. Bell is one of the most physically gifted receivers in his class, listed at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds with sub-4.50 40-yard dash speed. The incoming rookie has a quick release off the line that helps him compensate for limitations in the intermediate passing game. Bell is primarily a deep-ball threat, though he could significantly develop his route tree at the next level. He’s also a load to bring down in the open field, given his frame, and frequently sheds arm tackles from defensive backs.

Like Boston, Bell isn’t going to take over a receiving corps from the jump. Though he remains something of a project, he offers tremendous upside as a vertical threat for teams to capitalize on early in his NFL career.

