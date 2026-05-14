Cedric Tillman 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Has His Breakout Window Closed?
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Opportunity briefly knocked for Cedric Tillman after Cleveland traded Amari Cooper, but he has yet to turn flashes into sustained production. Now with more competition added to the Browns’ receiving corps, Tillman enters 2026 fighting to keep his fantasy football relevance alive.
Cedric Tillman, Cleveland Browns
The transition to Cleveland was rocky. As a rookie, Tillman converted just 21 of 44 targets for 224 yards, and a hip injury cost him three games in October. The opportunity he needed didn't arrive until Week 7 of 2024, when Cleveland traded Amari Cooper and handed him a starting role. He responded immediately with three productive outings (8/81, 7/99/2, and 6/75/1) before back-to-back quiet games (3/47 and 2/28), which preceded a season-ending concussion.
In his third season in the NFL, Tillman caught only 21 of his 39 targets for 270 yards and two touchdowns. He opened the year with a tease showing (5/52/1), followed by an active role (seven targets but only two catches for 22 yards and a touchdown). After missing four games with a hamstring issue, Tillman caught only 10 of his final 19 targets for 164 yards and no touchdowns over nine games.
Cedric Tillman 2026 Fantasy Football Forecast
Fantasy Outlook: Tillman will try his best to hold off Denzel Boston, but his fantasy window appears to be closed. He’ll provide depth and experience for Cleveland with a free agent price tag in all formats. The flashes have always been there for Tillman, but staying healthy and sustaining momentum have been the persistent obstacles throughout his young career.
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