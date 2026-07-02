Chris Olave vs. George Pickens: Breaking Down Fantasy Football's Toughest WR Decision

When it comes to fantasy football, an elite wide receiver can carry a team to a league championship. Between Chris Olave and George Pickens, these players have proven they are more than capable of providing fantasy owners with top-10 production in several key categories. Both WRs had similar production last season. Each produced a career-defining year that established himself among the elite fantasy WRs. Either one of these players would be an asset on a fantasy roster, but who would you choose if you had to decide between the two talented WRs?

Making the Case For Chris Olave

After producing career highs in receptions (100), receiving yards (1,163) and TDs (9), Olave is expected to capitalize on the chemistry he established with QB Tyler Shough. The bounce-back year he had made up for his 2024 campaign when he missed 9 games due to several injuries he sustained. Olave was also plagued by bad QB play that year, which resulted in his fantasy value taking a hit. Sometimes underlying factors determine different outcomes. His fantasy breakout was bound to happen as his fantasy owners got extremely good value at his average draft position (ADP) as WR35 and 75th overall. That's a huge discount for an elite WR like Olave.

Olave posted an insane target share(27.2%), but fantasy owners have to wonder is that percentage sustainable with the addition of WR Jordyn Tyson. Even if Tyson develops into a star like Olave, both of them should still be highly productive playing in Kellen Moore's system. With an average of 16.8 fantasy points per game in PPR formats last season, Olave could very well have a repeat performance. many believe that Tyson will cap Olave's upside, but it could be the opposite.

Adding talent to an offense doesn't hurt the fantasy value of elite players, but it's the role players who get the short end. Even though Shough spreads the ball all over the field, his most trusted target is Olave, and he will likely be his first read on most passing downs, especially in 3rd-and-long situations. He's at least a low-end WR1 with potential to be a cornerstone asset with another solid season under his belt.

The Case For George Pickens

After a stellar first season with the Cowboys, Pickens' fantasy value exploded as he built a solid rapport with QB Dak Prescott. Just like Olave, Pickens totaled career highs in receptions (93), yards receiving (1,429) and TDs (9). He made the Cowboys offense even more dangerous by proving he could be an elite WR1 after teammate CeeDee Lamb missed time due to injury. Pickens averaged 119.7 yards per game during Lamb's 3-game absence.

For fantasy owners in half-PPR formats, Pickens's elite big-play ability should pay dividends as one of the best downfield playmakers. He owned an average depth of target (aDOT) of 12.0 yards, allowing him to tally 478 yards after the catch and finish 3rd in the NFL only behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Puka Nacua. According to Pro Football Focus, Pickens had an elite 2.35 yards per route run (YPRR) to go along with a 71% catch percentage.

CeeDee Lamb came back from injury Week 7.



From that point forward George Pickens averaged 17.0 PPR ppg (11th), and Lamb averaged 16.1 (13th).



Lamb's ADP is WR6. Pickens is WR10.



Dallas had the 6th highest Neutral Pass rate in 2025 with the 7th best Dropback EPA.



4/ pic.twitter.com/9JMXaGE9jE — Drew Davenport (@DrewDavenportFF) June 30, 2026

Proving he can still be productive without an elite WR lined up beside him, Pickens is able to thrive with Lamb in the lineup. Defensive coordinators have to pick their poison, and hope and pray their defensive backs can contain one of the NFL's more aggressive passing attacks. Pickens was able to thrive without Lamb in the lineup.

Pickens is also a viable red-zone target. At 6-foot-3, he is capable of winning contested catches in the air at the point of attack. He is best suited for standard draft formats where his ADP is slated between WR8 and WR12. In half-PPR formats, he should be anywhere between WR10 and WR14. In PPR formats, his value sits between WR11 and WR15 is where he should go.

A Difficult Decision: Choosing Between Olave & Pickens

Deciding between these two elite WRs, I would have to give Olave the edge. His16 fantasy points per game are just too good to pass up. Pickens should have another great year in fantasy, but Olave should have more opportunities with his high target share.