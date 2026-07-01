Ranking the NFL’s Five Best Wide Receiver Duos for 2026

Wide receivers are known for attracting plenty of attention, but the best receiving tandems aren’t just about notoriety.

In most cases, there’s one receiver who gets the glory and headlines while the second option does the dirty work and waits for opportune times to play the leading role. Additionally, the most compatible receivers are those who help each other out by providing their teams with different skills. For example, one being the vertical threat and the other playing closer to the first-down marker.

But there’s one duo in the league that’s capable of playing every receiving role on the field, including being the star player on any given day. That particular partnership is listed here as the No. 1 duo in the league, but the second and third pairings aren’t far behind.

Here are the top five wide receiver duos heading into training camp.

5. Minnesota Vikings: Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison

There were a few duos considered for the fifth spot, including the Seahawks’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Rashid Shaheed, Broncos’ Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton, and Patriots’ A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs. But two of those candidates haven’t played a game together and Shaheed made more of an impact on special teams than as a receiver after joining Seattle in a midseason trade from the Saints.

There is some uncertainty with the partnership of Jefferson and Addison after a down 2025 season and the ongoing quarterback battle between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy . But this is a dominant duo when receiving competent quarterback play, evident from what they have done since the Vikings drafted Addison in 2023 to pair him with Jefferson, who still might be the league’s best receiver after delivering his sixth consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season, despite the disastrous QB play in 2025.

If Murray can regain his top form or McCarthy shows vast improvement, there likely won’t be any debate about who’s the best wideout in the game. Addison hasn’t had a 1,000-yard receiving season in his three-year career, but his knack for stretching the field has given Jefferson plenty of beneficial matchups on the field.

4. Detroit Lions: Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams

For a bit, it seemed the Lions weren’t going to get the dynamic receiving duo they aspired to have when they traded up to select Williams with the No. 12 pick in the 2022 draft.

Williams played only six games in his rookie season due to injury and was given a four-game suspension to start his second season for violating the league’s gambling policy. But the off-the-field noise hasn’t been as loud for Williams the past two seasons, and he has developed into a dangerous downfield threat for Jared Goff after back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

St. Brown had the opposite trajectory, quickly making an impact on the field as a 2021 fourth-round pick and becoming one of the more consistent wide receivers in the league, recording at least 100 receptions and 1,000 yards in four consecutive seasons (beginning in his second season). He’s a well-rounded wideout who’s an asset in the running game as a blocker, but his best trait might be his ability to get open in a hurry on critical downs.

Detroit has a near-perfect receiving pairing with Williams’s elite speed and St. Brown’s versatility.

3. Dallas Cowboys: CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens

The top three receiving duos on this list are on a different tier from the rest, and it was difficult to rank them.

On talent alone, it’s hard to argue against Lamb and Pickens being the best pairing in the league, but we haven’t seen them play in many big games together after the Cowboys endured a 7-9-1 2025 season and weren’t in the playoff mix in the final month of the season.

But Pickens did show in his first season in Dallas that he’s capable of playing up to his potential after three rocky seasons in Pittsburgh to start his career. He had a career year with 93 catches for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns, but he also had a few quiet performances at the worst time. The Cowboys might be looking for more consistency from Pickens after hitting him with the franchise tag this offseason—the team has until July 15 to work out a multiyear extension with the second-team All-Pro.

With Lamb, it’s been long established that he’s a top-five wide receiver in the league. He has a five-year streak with at least 1,000 receiving yards and has recorded at least 74 receptions in all of his six seasons.

Davante Adams and Puka Nacua are in a great offense with an MVP throwing the ball to them. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Los Angeles Rams: Puka Nacua and Davante Adams

I’m sure those who disagree with this ranking for the Rams’ duo will argue that Adams is no longer in his prime heading into his age-34 season. But these rankings aren’t just about star power. Compatibility, production and surroundings are just as important.

Let’s not forget that Adams and Nacua catch passes from reigning MVP Matthew Stafford and get to play in an offense organized by coach Sean McVay. Adams may no longer be a No. 1 wideout, but he found a role in McVay’s offense as a dangerous red zone threat, recording a league-high 14 receiving touchdowns last season.

As for Nacua, he’s been a playmaking machine since the Rams took him in the fifth round of the 2023 draft. He’s coming off a dominant career year, delivering a league-high 129 receptions with 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns. McVay does an excellent job of putting Nacua in ideal situations, but Nacua’s tenacity and knack for coming away with contested catches is why opposing defenses can’t stop him on game day.

With the Rams now armed with a revamped defense that added Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie in the offseason, there’s a chance this L.A. offense will set a few records in 2026 .

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins

The Bengals’ one-two punch checks all the boxes with a proven track record over the past five seasons.

With most duos, it’s about complementing each other with different skills. That’s not the case with Chase, a top-three wideout, and Higgins, a clutch playmaker who can take over games when needed. They’re both versatile as wideouts who can make plays downfield and near the line of scrimmage. It also helps that Joe Burrow is an established elite quarterback.

Chase has recorded at least 81 catches and 1,000 yards in all five of his seasons. Higgins’s numbers aren’t as high due to being the second option, but he’s reached at least 900 yards in four of his six seasons and is coming off back-to-back seasons with at least 10 receiving touchdowns. As for other impressive numbers, they’re the only receiver teammates making at least $28 million annually.

However, this dynamic offense has been held back a bit playing with a poor defense the past few seasons. It’s been three years since Burrow, Chase and Higgins played in a playoff game, but this group got to a Super Bowl in the 2021 season, Chase’s rookie year.

Perhaps this high-scoring offense can return to the big stage after the offseason moves the Bengals made defensively, including the trade for star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II. The AFC likely doesn’t want to see this scary offense return to the postseason.

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