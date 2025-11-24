Shedeur Sanders’ Fantasy Value Rises After NFL Starting Debut
Shedeur Sanders made his first NFL start in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders. We break down his performance, what it could mean for the team, and how it boosts his fantasy value going forward.
Shedeur Sanders’ Fantasy Performance in Week 12 Starting Debut
Shedeur Sanders made a statement in his first career NFL start against the Raiders.
The young quarterback completed 11 of 20 passes for 209 yards, showing flashes of the talent that made him a standout in college. His 55% completion rate might not tell the whole story, as he connected on a key touchdown pass, though he also threw one interception.
Sanders briefly took off on the ground as well, recording one rushing attempt for -1 yard, reminding fans there’s still room to grow in the NFL’s fast-paced game.
All told, he finished the day with 10.26 fantasy points, giving fantasy managers a glimpse of his potential as a rising option moving forward.
Shedeur Sanders Fantasy Value Pre-Thanksgiving
Shedeur Sanders’ fantasy value in standard leagues still isn’t high enough to start him in weekly lineups. At best, he’s a waiver-wire pickup worth stashing while he continues to develop. He’ll need to show more of his potential and do it consistently—before becoming a reliable option. That said, there’s reason for optimism moving forward.
Shedeur Sanders Week 13 Matchup
Head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Monday that Shedeur Sanders will make his second NFL start in Week 13 against the San Francisco 49ers. This decision comes after Dillon Gabriel was cleared from concussion protocol, but the Browns are sticking with Sanders.
The matchup against the 49ers could be favorable for Sanders. San Francisco’s defense ranks 24th this season against opposing fantasy quarterbacks, potentially giving him an opportunity to build on his Week 12 performance.
Shedeur Sanders Rest Of Season Schedule
Upcoming Matchups and Opponent Rankings vs. Fantasy QBs:
• Week 14: vs. Titans (20th)
• Week 15: @ Bears (27th)
• Week 16: vs. Bills (5th)
• Week 17: vs. Steelers (23rd)
• Week 18: @ Bengals (30th)
Shedeur Sanders faces several favorable matchups down the stretch, giving fantasy managers a potential playoff-starting option. Weeks 14–18 cover most fantasy playoff schedules, making this a key period for evaluating his upside.
At this point, Sanders can already be considered a QB2 in superflex leagues. With strong performances, there’s still room for his fantasy value to grow even further.