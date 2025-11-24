Shedeur Sanders’ Debut Win, Jameis Winston’s Wild Day Lead Week 12 Fantasy Football Winners & Losers
Week 12 of the NFL season is in the books. But beyond the box scores, it’s always fun to take a step back and highlight the most memorable moments from the week.
Each week, I hand out fantasy football superlatives to the players who stood out for one reason or another. Think of it like high school yearbook superlatives, but highlighting the good and the bad. It’s a lighthearted way to celebrate the chaos, surprises and breakout performances that make fantasy football fun.
Week 12 had no shortage of storylines, especially with Jonathan Taylor going off for 286 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns and TreVeyon Henderson’s big breakout. So before we move on to Week 13, let’s hand out some well-earned recognition to the players.
MVP of the Week - Jahmyr Gibbs
Gibbs recorded the biggest fantasy football performance of the season thus far, going off for 55.4 points against the Giants. He carried the ball 15 times for 219 yards and two touchdowns and added 11 receptions for 45 yards and another TD through the air. Gibbs joined LaDainian Tomlinson as the only other player with 200 or more rushing yards and 10 or more catches in a single game. He scored 18.3 more fantasy points than the second leading scorer, Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Gibbs’ performance was something you only see in Madden.
Bust of the Week - D’Andre Swift
Swift might’ve lost the RB1 in Chicago to Kyle Monangai. The backfield was in a 60% - 40% split in Swift’s favor until he fumbled around midfield on a third down early in the second quarter vs. the Steelers. From that point until the end of the game, it was Monangai who led in snaps, as he notched a 63% snap share. Monangai also out-snapped Swift 5-1 in the red zone after Swift’s fumble. Swift finished the game with eight carries for 15 yards and one reception for 14 yards. That equates to 1.9 fantasy points when factoring in the lost fumble.
Waiver Wire Wonder of the Week - Emanuel Wilson
Josh Jacobs suffered a knee contusion in Week 11 at MetLife Stadium against the Giants. There was doubt he would be able to suit up for the Packers in Week 12 and even a fear he could miss an extended period of time. This caused many fantasy football managers to pick up Emanuel Wilson. Jacobs’s injury was later deemed less severe than initially thought. There was even optimism that he could play. In any event, Jacobs was ruled out, and Wilson went off for 26.5 fantasy points on a 28-107-2 rushing line while adding two receptions for 18 yards. Wilson became the first Packers running back to rush for 100 yards in a game this season. Not even Jacobs had done that yet.
The Debut Duelist Award - Shedeur Sanders
Sanders deserves some shine for winning in his first career NFL start against the Raiders. He didn’t have the greatest game, but did just enough to accomplish something a Browns quarterback hadn’t done in 30 years — win a first career start as a QB. The rookie completed 11-of-20 passes for 209 yards while throwing a touchdown and an interception. Sanders’ first NFL touchdown pass came on a 66-yard screen pass to fellow rookie Dylan Sampson in the fourth quarter. He flashed playmaking ability, but it remains to be seen if he will start for the Browns going forward.
The Showman of the Week Award - Jameis Winston
Winston started his second consecutive game this week for the Giants as Jaxson Dart was sidelined with a concussion. The journeyman quarterback put on a show against the Lions and nearly led the Giants to victory. Winston completed 18-of-36 passes for 366 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a 34-27 overtime loss. He added four rushing attempts for 13 yards and had a 33-yard touchdown reception. It was simply a wild ride and must-watch TV with Winston under center. For a closer look, click here.