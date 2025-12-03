Dak Prescott Closes Gap On Drake Maye & Matthew Stafford In 2025 NFL MVP Race

We have now reached the final stretch of the NFL season, and the top MVP picture is becoming clearer with each passing game. As we enter Week 14, it is time to break down the NFL MVP ladder. As usual, the quarterbacks are beginning to pull away in the rankings. These are our NFL MVP rankings heading into Week 14.

1. QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots

The New England Patriots' second-year quarterback has had a massive breakout season in 2025. He has the Pats at 11 - 2, and they currently hold the best record in the AFC. Already, he has thrown for 3,412 yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions, while also rushing for 319 yards and two touchdowns. From a fantasy perspective, he is the QB3 overall on the season. If he continues to play well and the Pats keep winning, he's going to win his first NFL MVP this season, and perhaps win quite a few fantasy owners their championships as well.

2. QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Stafford has been incredible throwing the ball this season. What he lacks in rushing ability, he's made up for in lack of turnovers and red zone efficiency. The 37-year-old has thrown for 3,073 yards, 32 touchdowns, and four interceptions. The Los Angeles Rams are tied for the top spot in the NFC with the Chicago Bears at 9 - 3. Currently, the Bears hold the tiebreaker. He's the fantasy QB6 overall because his lack of rushing ability holds him back. For the season, he has a total of -10 rushing yards and no touchdowns on the ground.

3. QB Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Prescott will likely slide down this list at some point, but he has the Dallas Cowboys on a three-game winning streak and back in the playoff conversation at 6 - 5. He's putting up big numbers, throwing for 3,261 yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, while adding on 124 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. For fantasy, he has also been great and is currently the QB5 overall.

4. QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills are currently clinging to the final playoff spot in the AFC as the No. 7 seed. While his play has taken a slight step back this season, which makes it tough to win a second consecutive MVP, his numbers are still incredible. He is once again the fantasy QB1 overall, throwing for 2,832 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, as well as 409 rushing yards and another 11 touchdowns on the ground.

5. RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

This is a quarterback award because the NFL wants it to be, but JT deserves to be recognized here. He's having an incredible season, rushing for 1,282 yards and 15 touchdowns at 5.7 yards per carry. Taylor has also chipped in through the air, catching 40 passes for 304 yards and two more touchdowns. No player in fantasy football has been more valuable or had more league-winning weeks than Taylor this season.

