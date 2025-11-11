Dak Prescott, Drake Maye Feature the Top 5 Fantasy Football Offenses of Week 11
The Fantasy Football season is entering the stretch run and it is really time to lock in and win your playoff race. To do this, we must find the most beneficial start candidates on a weekly basis. There is no time from bad decisions. The common theory is that if we can find high-scoring teams, we find high-scoring players. For that reason, we find these Top 5 offenses in Week 11.
1. Dallas Cowboys (@ Raiders)
Dallas is coming fresh off of their bye week and they happen to get one extra day with this game being on Monday Night. The Cowboys are 4th in Yards per Game, being 3rd in Passing and 13th in Rushing. On the other side, Las Vegas is 20th in Points Allowed and 29th in 3rd Down Defense as the Cowboys are 4th in 3rd Down Conversion Rate.
Dallas implies to score 27 points given the current betting odds. There are no matchups clearly better than any other. It is balanced.
Best Matchups: Dak Prescott, Javonte Williams, CeeDee Lamb, Jake Ferguson
2. Baltimore Ravens (@ Browns)
Baltimore has fought back to 4-5 and they are clear favorites to win the NFC North. They should likely get to 5-5 this Sunday.
Baltimore is just 21st in Yards per Game, but 12th in Points per Game. However, they have 55 Combined Points over their last two games in which Lamar Jackson has been back. Per the FPI, the Ravens are the 7th Best Offense in the NFL.
The Browns are actually 2nd best in Yards Allowed per Game. However, they are 17th in Points Allowed per Game. Lamar Jackson has historically torched Cleveland, recently defeated them 41-17 in Week 2.
Best Matchups: Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry
3. New England Patriots (Vs Jets)
New England has made it clear that they are AFC contenders. They are 11.5 point favorites on Thursday Night Football, implied to score 27.5 points.
The Jets defense is 17th in Yards Allowed per Game and 26th in Points Allowed per Game. Their strength is their 8th ranked pass defense, but they have been inefficient in stopping teams when it matters, hence the points allowed.
The Patriots are 9th in Yards and 8th in Points on offense. They should keep it rolling despite key injuries to Rhamondre Stevenson and Kayshon Boutte.
Best Matchups: Drake Maye, TreVeyon Henderson, Hunter Henry
4. Cincinnati Bengals (@ Steelers)
Cincinnati exits the bye week and it is with much help to Joe Flacco as he was injured previously. This team has been elite since they traded for Flacco. They are averaging 38 Points per Game in their last three games.
The Steelers are 32nd in Passing Yards Allowed per Game. The Bengals fly through Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Flacco is averaging 314 Yards per Game as a Bengal.
Best Matchups: Joe Flacco, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins
5. Buffalo Bills (Vs Buccaneers)
History would tell that the Bills are not as bad as their 13 point loss to the Dolphins. History would side with a comeback game for the Bills at home. The pressure is on given the Patriots AFC East resurgence, and the Bills are not shy to pressure.
The Bills are 2nd in Yards per Game and 6th in Points per Game. They are the number one ranked rushing team in the NFL.
The Buccaneers are relatively average in all core defensive metrics. Their bigger weakness is their 24th ranked Pass Defense. This will be an avenue for Josh Allen to have a benefit to their secondary raid of attack.
Best Matchups: Josh Allen, James Cook, Keon Coleman, Dalton Kincaid