Fantasy Sports

Drake Maye is Giving Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes a Run for Their Money in the MVP Race

The Patriots second-year quarterback has been dynamite this season and is not only leading fantasy football teams to wins but is playing like a true league MVP.

Mark Morales-Smith

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium.
Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

We have completed Week 9, which puts us at the halfway point of the season. As we get deeper into the season, the MVP picture begins to get clear. This is our Week 10 MVP watch.

1. QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

After beating Patrick Mahomes head-to-head in Week 9, Allen currently takes the spot for the time being. The issue he's going to run into when it comes time to pick an MVP is that he'll have to go above and beyond to win a second in a row. It was clear that he didn't deserve the MVP last season, but the voters didn't want to give it to a deserving Lamar Jackson again. It's not likely Allen will outdo his 2024 performance, and if the Patriots can hold on to the division lead, it would do major damage to his MVP campaign. So far this season, he is the fantasy QB4 overall.    

2. QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes, NFL, MVP
Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws the ball in the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Mahomes was at the top of the MVP ladder last week, but drops to the No. 2 spot after losing to Allen in a bit of a down game. He is still our favorite to eventually win the MVP this season, but he has fallen behind Allen for the time being. It's been since 2022, since Mahomes has won an MVP. If he digs the Chiefs out of their early-season hole and carries them back to a division title, while piling up big points, he should be an MVP favorite. Heading into Week 10, Mahomes is the fantasy QB1 overall.  

3. QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots

The second-year quarterback has exploded onto the scene this season, and currently has the New England Patriots in first place in the AFC East. He has already knocked off Josh Allen in their head-to-head matchup this season, and has been doing it while piling up major numbers. Currently, he is the QB3 overall. There is a chance that he could continue to improve and ascend as we get deeper into the season.  

4. RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor, MVP, NFL
Oct 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

While it's seemingly impossible for any non-quarterback to win an MVP nowadays, Taylor has to be in this conversation. However, you can see how difficult it is with him dropping all the way down to No. 4 after just one bad game. He already has 895 rushing yards, 218 receiving yards, and 14 touchdowns this season. If he's going to have a real shot at winning this award and not just receiving votes, he'll likely have to reach 2,000 yards and push 30 TDs. In fantasy, he is the RB2 overall. 

5. QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford, MVP, NFL
Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) stands in the pocket against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Stafford has worked his way into the conversation and jumped Baker Mayfield for the fifth spot. However, he is still a distant five as of now. While he's played great as of late, he's far behind the other quarterbacks listed. As far as numbers go, he's the QB9 overall this season. He has a lot of work to do if he wants to become a legitimate contender. 

More Fantasy Football Advice for Week 10

feed

Published |Modified
Mark Morales-Smith
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.

Home/NFL