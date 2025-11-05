Drake Maye is Giving Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes a Run for Their Money in the MVP Race
We have completed Week 9, which puts us at the halfway point of the season. As we get deeper into the season, the MVP picture begins to get clear. This is our Week 10 MVP watch.
1. QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
After beating Patrick Mahomes head-to-head in Week 9, Allen currently takes the spot for the time being. The issue he's going to run into when it comes time to pick an MVP is that he'll have to go above and beyond to win a second in a row. It was clear that he didn't deserve the MVP last season, but the voters didn't want to give it to a deserving Lamar Jackson again. It's not likely Allen will outdo his 2024 performance, and if the Patriots can hold on to the division lead, it would do major damage to his MVP campaign. So far this season, he is the fantasy QB4 overall.
2. QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Mahomes was at the top of the MVP ladder last week, but drops to the No. 2 spot after losing to Allen in a bit of a down game. He is still our favorite to eventually win the MVP this season, but he has fallen behind Allen for the time being. It's been since 2022, since Mahomes has won an MVP. If he digs the Chiefs out of their early-season hole and carries them back to a division title, while piling up big points, he should be an MVP favorite. Heading into Week 10, Mahomes is the fantasy QB1 overall.
3. QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots
The second-year quarterback has exploded onto the scene this season, and currently has the New England Patriots in first place in the AFC East. He has already knocked off Josh Allen in their head-to-head matchup this season, and has been doing it while piling up major numbers. Currently, he is the QB3 overall. There is a chance that he could continue to improve and ascend as we get deeper into the season.
4. RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
While it's seemingly impossible for any non-quarterback to win an MVP nowadays, Taylor has to be in this conversation. However, you can see how difficult it is with him dropping all the way down to No. 4 after just one bad game. He already has 895 rushing yards, 218 receiving yards, and 14 touchdowns this season. If he's going to have a real shot at winning this award and not just receiving votes, he'll likely have to reach 2,000 yards and push 30 TDs. In fantasy, he is the RB2 overall.
5. QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Stafford has worked his way into the conversation and jumped Baker Mayfield for the fifth spot. However, he is still a distant five as of now. While he's played great as of late, he's far behind the other quarterbacks listed. As far as numbers go, he's the QB9 overall this season. He has a lot of work to do if he wants to become a legitimate contender.