Week 5 IDP (Individual Defensive Player) Fantasy Football Rankings
As we head into Week 5, injuries and bye weeks are starting to become a major factor for our IDP options. Things have gotten chaotic, and we are without a lot of key players. The biggest loss in Week 4 was Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith. We are also losing TJ Watt this week with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a bye week. There is a lot to navigate this week with our IDP rankings.
Zack Baun Moves Into The Top Spot
Baun has been consistently great, and he moves into our top spot this week for all IDP options. The absence of Roquan Smith helped him, and he is able to hold off big names like Fred Warner, Ernest Jones IV, and Bobby Okereke. Through four games, last year's breakout linebacker has 30 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and an interception. Baun's combination of tackling and big plays locks him into the top spot this week against the Denver Broncos.
Teddye Buchanan Makes Big Jump
With Roquan Smith injured, Buchanan has been pushed into an every-down role for the Ravens. Over the past three games, he has had six, eight, and seven tackles. Now that he will be seeing more snaps and Smith will be off the field, he should begin to rack up tackles at an impressive clip. He is a candidate for double-digit tackles this week and should maintain that value for as long as Smith is out with a hamstring injury.
Derwin James Jr Is The Top Defensive Back
The Los Angeles Chargers are using James all over the field this season. It has opened up opportunities for him to make big plays and get at the quarterback. This is how he was always meant to be used. He's also spending a lot more time up around the line of scrimmage than we've seen in the past, which increases his chances of making tackles. We love how he's being used, and it will lead to huge games. The matchup against the Commanders this week should boost his value as well.
Defensive Linemen Hold Steady
There were no big shifts this week with the defensive linemen. The top guys are still the top guys. The only real big changes came because of bye weeks. Myles Garrett sits in the top spot with Aiden Hutchinson right behind him at No. 2. There was some shifting around throughout the rankings, of course, but nothing huge. We continue to be extremely high on Brian Burns as well.