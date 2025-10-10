Fantasy Sports

Data Driven IDP Cheat Sheet for Week 6 Fantasy Football

Gain an edge in Week 6 fantasy football with this data-driven IDP cheat sheet, breaking down the defensive players allowing the most production through five games to help you exploit matchups and optimize lineups.

Shawn Childs

New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) reacts after a play against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium.
New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) reacts after a play against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. / Rich Storry / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When setting season-long lineups and making DFS receiver decisions, understanding the weaknesses and strengths of defenses can be a winning strategy in certain matchups. 

After five games, two Denver Broncos’ defensive players moved into the top 10 in receiving yards allowed per Pro Football Reference. CB Riley Moss holds receivers to a low catch rate (48.6), but they have beaten him for 15.3 yards per catch (18/276/1). Alex Singleton (23/270/2 on 27 targets) has been the worst linebacker in coverage this year despite ranking well in tackles (44) and quarterback pressures (5).

CB Brandon Stephens (22/257/4 on 29 targets) continues to allow the highest fantasy points per game (14.34) to receivers. Based on targets faced, CB Isaiah Pola-Mao (16/287/4 on 23 targets) and LB SirVocea Dennis (17/252/2 on 19 targets) give up the most fantasy points per target (2.99 and 2.85).

Defensive Players Who Allow The Most Receiving Yards In 2025

Here are the top 15 defensive players who gave up the most receiving yards this year:

CB Tyson Campbell is another player who holds receivers to a low catch rate (51.4%) but gives up big plays (16.1 yards per reception). He’s allowed the most receiving yards (306) this year with three touchdowns and 13.52 fantasy points per game. S Marques Sigle comes off a bad game (6/136 on seven targets) against the Rams, moving him to second in receiving yards allowed (302).

Before this year, I compiled a Google Sheet with the 2024 advanced defensive statistics from Pro Football Reference. The goal was to gain a deeper understanding of the defensive side of the ball in weekly WR/CB matchups and identify potential players to start in the DFS market. Finding defensive statistics is a challenge on the free open market, as many outlets score plays differently on the defensive side of the ball.

2025 NFL Defensive Stat Leaders

LB Jordyn Brooks took over the league lead in combined tackles (56), with six players within eight tackles of him.

  • Bobby Wagner, Washington Commanders (56)
  • Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers (50)
  • Bobby Okereke, New York Giants (48)
  • Jack Campbell, Detroit Lions (48)
  • Cedric Gray, Tennessee Titans (48)
  • Jamien Sherwood, New York Jets (48)

LB Nik Bonitto took over the league lead in sacks (7), 1.5 sacks ahead of Byron Young (5.5). Four other players have five sacks – Brian Burns, Dorance Armstrong, Josh Sweat, and Aidan Hutchinson.

There are four players who allowed four touchdowns.

  • Zyon McCollum, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (19/208/4)
  • Brandon Stephens, New York Jets (22/257/4)
  • Isaiah Pola-Mao, Las Vegas Raiders (16/287/4)
  • Christian Benford, Buffalo Bills (19/177/4)

IDP Scoring

Note: the IDP scoring in the above grid is only based on the stats provided by Pro Football Reference.

I used these scoring values to create IDP totals:

  • Tackle (1.5 fantasy points) – Pro Football Reference only offered combined tackles, so I treated two assisted tackles as a full tackle
  • Sacks (4.0 fantasy points)
  • Interceptions (5.0 fantasy points)

These are the scoring data points that I’m lacking:

  • Tackle for a loss: 2 points
  • Forced fumble: 4 points
  • Fumble recovery: 4 points
  • Defended Passes: 1.5 points
  • Defensive touchdown: 6 points
  • Safety: 2 points

Published |Modified
