3 Top Landing Spots for David Njoku to Revitalize his Fantasy Football Value

NFL free agency continues to drag on. Eventually, the top names will all find homes, but until then, speculation is all we have to go on. At the moment, David Njoku appears to be the top free-agent tight end available. If he does not return to the Browns, where will the veteran playmaker land? Here are the three most ideal landing spots for Njoku in dynasty fantasy football.

Baltimore Ravens

Projected Ranking: TE18

The Ravens have lost Isaiah Likely, and in the meantime, in comes a new coaching staff has arrive. Jesse Minter runs the team while Declan Doyle runs the offense. As seen last year in Chicago, Doyle projects to value the tight end quite a bit. While Mark Andrews is resigned to a 3-year deal, it is to be remembered that the old staff made this deal. The Ravens could very well turn to Njoku, as they are the favorites to do so.

If Baltimore were to sign Njoku, it would lack huge fantasy football value. He must split targets with Andrews and do so in a new offense in which Njoku is unfamiliar, and we are as well. Given the volatility, Njoku is nothing more than a handcuff fantasy football option.

San Francisco 49ers

Projected Ranking: TE22

The 49ers could actually turn Njoku into quite the weapon. When George Kittle has been out, others have thrived. Most notably, Jake Tonges thrived in 2025 as a top-10 tight end when Kittle was out. As Kittle is another year older and always injured, Njoku would provide a nice burst to this offense that shall be seen even when Kittle is healthy. Njoku would be drafted in fantasy football as a starting tight end, but certainly a top positional handcuff stash.

Detroit Lions

Projected Ranking: TE25

The Lions enter the final year of Sam LaPorta's rookie contract. It seems LaPorta may leave Detroit after this season, although much remains uncertain. The Lions value the tight end a lot, especially so with new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. He made Trey McBride the TE1 in fantasy football and will utilize 12-often and 13 personnel sets13-personnel. The Lions would find nice value in Njoku, who could rise into a top-10 fantasy football tight end if LaPorta were to miss any time. Better yet, if signed to a multi-year deal, Njoku may not be the worst dynasty stash, despite his age.

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