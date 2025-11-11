Week 11 Defense / Special Teams Rankings for Fantasy Football Leagues
We’ve officially reached Week 11 of the NFL season, and after 10 weeks of data, our start-sit decisions are becoming sharper—even at one of fantasy football’s most volatile positions: Defenses/Special Teams.
Targeting units going up against inexperienced or banged-up quarterbacks remains the best strategy at this position. Last week, the Seahawks crushed second-string Jacoby Brissett, racking up five sacks, two fumble recoveries, and two defensive touchdowns for a monster 21 fantasy points. D/STs may not grab the headlines like skill-position stars, but in fantasy football, every point counts—and a dominant unit can singlehandedly swing a matchup.
Look at the Buccaneers in Week 8, for example. They relentlessly pressured Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough, recording five sacks, forcing four turnovers (two interceptions, two fumble recoveries), and returning one for a touchdown en route to a week-high 26 fantasy points. Or consider the Browns in Week 7, who turned up the heat on Tua Tagovailoa and Miami: four sacks, four turnovers, and a defensive touchdown yielded 25 points.
And don’t forget the Saints in Week 5, who harassed rookie Jaxson Dart and the Giants for a sack, five QB hits, and five turnovers—three fumble recoveries and two interceptions, including a pick-six. The Vikings also made a statement in Week 3, exploding for 30 fantasy points with four sacks, five turnovers, and two defensive touchdowns.
Now that we’re deep into the season, it’s time to separate flukes from facts. Which defenses are consistently wreaking havoc? Which quarterbacks are one poor decision away from gifting fantasy points? And which units keep delivering gold—or folding under pressure? These are the questions that drive every D/ST ranking. With the Saints and Colts on bye, streaming defenses is more critical than ever—but a few under-the-radar squads are primed to shine. Let’s break down the top defensive and special teams options to target—and the ones to avoid—this week.
Atlanta Falcons Sneak Into Top 5
Although the Falcons allowed 31 points to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10, Atlanta’s defense wreaked havoc on Daniel Jones and Indy’s offensive line, compiling seven sacks, one interceptions, and one fumble recovery. This week, Atlanta will face a Carolina Panthers offense that mustered just seven points against the dismal New Orleans Saints.
While Rico Dowdle has been a revelation this year, Bryce Young has failed to capture his 2024 late-season mojo and has really struggled to keep this aerial attack afloat. Currently on a four-game losing streak, the Falcons are in desperation mode so don’t be surprised when they relentlessly apply pressure and force Young to get the ball out of his hands far earlier than he’d like. Expect at least one turnover and several sacks in a game that Atlanta should take control of on their home field.
Miami Dolphins Fly Up Week 11 Rankings
The Miami Dolphins defense turned heads in Week 10, holding the Buffalo Bills to just 13 points while forcing three turnovers (one interception, two fumble recoveries) and adding three sacks, finishing with 11 fantasy points in a statement win.
While Miami has struggled for much of the season—ranking 25th among fantasy defenses and averaging just 3.7 points per game—they appear to be heating up at the perfect time. Week 11 brings a favorable matchup against the Washington Commanders, now under Marcus Mariota, giving the Dolphins a prime opportunity to build on that momentum. If available in your league, Miami’s defense is a savvy waiver-wire add heading into this week.
Stream the Dallas Cowboys Against the Raiders
The Dallas Cowboys defense showed flashes of big-play potential in Week 10. While they gave up 27 points to the Arizona Cardinals, they made a game-changing impact with a blocked punt returned for a touchdown and added five sacks, finishing with 13 fantasy points.
Despite ranking just 29th among fantasy defenses on the season, Dallas draws a favorable Week 11 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing D/ST units. With a favorable matchup and playmaking ability, the Cowboys could be a sneaky streaming option this week.
Let’s examine where the rest of the league’s defense / special teams stack up in our Week 11 rankings.