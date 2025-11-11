The Miami Dolphins, The Dallas Cowboys, And Three More Week 11 D/ST To Target On The Waiver Wire
It’s Week 11, and we’re back with another round of fantasy football D/ST advice. If you missed last week’s edition, you can check it out here. This week features several strong defensive options, including the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys, who are both looking to build off of strong week 10 performances and capitalize on favorable matchups this week. As always, the defenses we highlight are rostered in fewer than 50% of ESPN leagues. Let’s dive into the top five D/ST options to target on the waiver wire this week.
Miami Dolphins 2%
The Miami Dolphins defense is coming off a Week 10 performance that surprised many fans. They held the Buffalo Bills to just 13 points, forcing three turnovers (one interception and two fumble recoveries) and adding three sacks for a total of 11 fantasy points in the win.
Overall this season, Miami’s defense ranks 25th among fantasy units, averaging 3.7 points per game, which is not ideal, but they appear to be heating up at the right time. The Dolphins will look to carry that momentum into a favorable Week 11 matchup against the Washington Commanders, now led by Marcus Mariota. If they’re available, the Dolphins defense is worth adding off the waiver wire.
Dallas Cowboys 4%
The Dallas Cowboys are also coming off a strong Week 10 performance. Despite allowing 27 points to the Arizona Cardinals, they blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown while adding five sacks, totaling 13 fantasy points.
Overall this season, Dallas ranks 29th among fantasy defenses, but they have a favorable Week 11 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing defenses. The Cowboys could be a sneaky streaming option this week.
Los Angeles Chargers 47%
The Los Angeles Chargers have been one of the better defenses in fantasy football this season, ranking ninth overall in points scored and averaging 6.9 fantasy points per game. They’re coming off an impressive Week 10 performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, allowing just 10 points while forcing three turnovers (two interceptions and one fumble recovery), adding three sacks, and recording a safety.
The Chargers will look to keep that momentum going in a road matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have allowed the 12th-most fantasy points to opposing defenses this season.
Atlanta Falcons 21%
The Falcons’ defense enters Week 11 ranked 11th among fantasy units, averaging 7.0 points per game this season. In Week 10’s matchup against the Colts in Berlin, Atlanta allowed 31 points but managed 7 sacks, 1 interception, and 1 fumble recovery, finishing with 4 fantasy points.
This week, they face the Carolina Panthers, a favorable opponent that has allowed the 7th-most fantasy points to opposing defenses. Atlanta’s pass rush has been active lately, and if they can pressure quarterback Bryce Young into mistakes, the Falcons could bounce back with a solid fantasy outing.
Chicago Bears 15%
The Chicago Bears have a favorable matchup in Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings, who have allowed the 4th-most fantasy points to opposing defenses this season. Overall, the Bears rank 21st in fantasy, averaging 5.4 points per game.
Chicago will look to take advantage of young quarterback JJ McCarthy, aiming to generate turnovers and capitalize on his inexperience. With the Vikings’ struggles, the Bears could see a boost in fantasy production if they force mistakes and pressure the quarterback effectively.