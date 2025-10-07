Week 6 Defense/Special Teams Rankings for Fantasy Football Leagues
We’ve officially hit Week 6 of the NFL season, and after five weeks of data, it’s time to sharpen our start-sit decisions for fantasy football. Every point counts, and while defenses and special teams may not singlehandedly lose you a matchup, they can absolutely win one. Just look at the Saints in Week 5: they relentlessly pressured rookie Jaxson Dart and the Giants, recording a sack, five QB hits, and an eye-popping five turnovers—three fumble recoveries and two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown—delivering a league-high 18 fantasy points.
Now we can separate statistical flukes from real trends. Which defenses are generating the most pressure? Which quarterbacks are turning the ball over the most? Which teams are consistently putting up points or giving up big plays? These insights are essential for ranking D/ST units in fantasy football. With two teams on bye in Week 6—including the elite Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans—many fantasy managers will need to lean on the streaming strategy.
The top of the list remains fairly predictable, with powerhouses like the Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Philadelphia Eagles holding their ground. But there are also sneaky units lurking just outside the spotlight that could deliver top-10 upside. Let’s break down the best and worst defenses and special teams heading into Week 6 and identify the units primed to win you your matchup.
Micah Parson And The Packers Defense Will Dominate Joe Flacco’s Bengals
The Packers are fresh off a Week 5 bye, which explains why they’re still flying under the radar in most fantasy leagues. But sharp managers are already hitting the waiver wire to grab them ahead of a juicy Week 6 matchup against the Bengals — the most generous opponent to fantasy defenses so far this season. And now with Joe Flacco under center, the Bengals don’t have much time before facing off with this ferocious defense.
Green Bay should be rested, refocused, and ready to roll. Micah Parsons has tallied 2.5 sacks in four games, and this could be the week he erupts for a monster performance. While the Packers’ defense currently sits at 23rd overall in fantasy scoring, that ranking is deceiving — outside of a rough -4 showing in Week 4, they’ve posted at least six fantasy points in every contest. With 11 sacks and two picks through four games, this unit has quietly been better than most realize and has legitimate top-defense upside in Week 6.
Los Angeles Rams Emerge As Top-3 Unit Against Lamar Jackson-less Ravens
The Rams currently sit as the 12th-ranked defense in fantasy football, averaging a solid 6.4 points per game. Through five weeks, they’ve tallied 15 sacks and six takeaways, showing a knack for creating chaos at the line of scrimmage. Yes, they’re coming off their worst outing of the season—a disappointing -2 points against Mac Jones and the 49ers on Thursday Night Football—but short weeks are notoriously tricky, so there’s no reason to hit the panic button.
Looking ahead, the Rams get a prime opportunity to bounce back in Week 6 against a struggling Baltimore Ravens squad that will likely roll with backup quarterback Cooper Rush while Lamar Jackson remains sidelined. After the Ravens were blown out 44-10 by the Texans, this matchup sets up perfectly for Los Angeles to rebound in a big way and remind fantasy managers why they’re an elite unit.
Sneaky Streamer of the Week: Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders are coming off a stinker in which they allowed Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts to post 40 points on them in a blowout loss. But in Week 6, it should be a much more competitive game against a Tennessee Titans team that recorded their first win of the season in a miraculous comeback effort over the Arizona Cardinals.
However, the Titans allow the second-most fantasy points to opposing defenses this season. Cam Ward has been taking a beating under center and is absorbing a ton of sacks. He also hasn’t been that great at protecting the football. With Maxx Crosby lining up on the outside, this could be the week where Vegas produces a defensive score.
Let’s take a look at the rest of the best and worst defenses across the NFL entering Week 6 of the fantasy football season.