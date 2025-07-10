Denver Broncos Headline 2025 Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Rankings
As we enter the 2025 NFL season, the Denver Broncos aren’t just a force on the field—they’re the reigning juggernaut of the fantasy football defensive world. In 2024, they didn’t just finish as the No. 1 fantasy defense—they dominated, outpacing the runner-up Minnesota Vikings by 21 points. That’s more than a full fantasy point per week, which, as any seasoned manager knows, can easily be the razor-thin margin between a clutch Monday night win and a heartbreaking loss. With lockdown corner Patrick Surtain leading the charge and a fresh influx of talent from the 2025 NFL Draft, Denver looks posied to hold its crown. Most analysts agree they’re the consensus top unit heading into the new year.
Now, I’ll be the first to admit that defense is one of the most unpredictable “positions” in fantasy football. That’s why I’ve long been a proponent and vocal advocate of the streaming strategy. Don't worry if you miss out on a top-tier defensive unit. You can skip drafting a defense altogether—especially in early drafts—and scoop up a team with a juicy Week 1 matchup once training camp dust settles and depth charts come into focus.
History backs up this approach. The top-drafted defense rarely finishes at the top when it’s all said and done. The 49ers were the first D/ST off the board in 2024, yet they finished a disappointing 23rd. In 2023? San Fran again led ADP, but landed at DEF11. In 2022, the Bills were the top pick but finished fifth. And in 2021, the Steelers were hyped to the moon—only to crash land at 16th. See where I'm going with this? Defensive fantasy scoring is volatile, making streaming not just viable, but often the smarter play.
That said, if you’re going to take a swing, the Broncos are worth your dart throw in the final rounds. They’re not just riding momentum—they’re built to last. The Eagles and Ravens also project as elite units and should be on your radar if Denver is already off the board.
So whether you're investing in a top-tier defense or planning your streaming strategy, you're in the right place. Let’s dive into the top 32 fantasy football defenses for the 2025 season. Fantasy on SI’s 2025 Defense Rankings is your ultimate cheat sheet—updated all offseason long with every depth chart shakeup and camp headline that matters. Bookmark it, trust it, and dominate your league.
2025 Fantasy Football Defense / Special Teams Rankings
