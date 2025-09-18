Depth Chart Debate: Romeo Doubs, Matthew Golden Compete for Green Bay Packers WR1
The Green Bay Packers find themselves amidst a depth chart adjustment following the injury of Jayden Reed. Romeo Doubs is a favorite target of Jordan Love, and will surely command his slice of the pie. Matthew Golden, on the other hand, is a first round pick awaiting his breakout game. The breakout may come in due time with Reed being out, but it begs the question of who has higher value going forward, Doubs or Golden? Today, we will analyze and answer that question.
Romeo Doubs
Doubs in now in his fourth NFL season, a contract year. This season is critical to value himself in free agency. In 45 career games, Doubs has started 37 of those events. The lands him at 6.6 Targets per Start and 48 Yards per Start. He has 16 career touchdowns, and is the Packers leading receiver since the start of the 2022 season. This put Doubs in a similar boat to Love, as he was drafted a year prior to Doubs, and so they have meshed quite well in their time.
Chemistry is something that cannot be ignored. Do not fix what is not broken. The two work well together and so that will remain. Doubs will be a starter, and potentially the WR1. The Packers run a spread offense, so no one is technically a WR1, but someone has to lead in catches. Thus far this season, Doubs is 2nd in team targets (9) and receiving yards (96).
Matthew Golden
The first round pick is going to be used, so do not panic on Golden. In fact, he is 2nd in team passing snaps, behind Romeo Doubs. He even leads Dontayvion Wicks, which is saying a lot as Wicks lead the team in 2024 targets. Golden is a rookie, and I do not believe that he is bad. Chemistry takes time to react, so one must be patient.
The Packers have made sure to get him on the field. In fact, last Thursday they purposefully worked him into the end-around game. Time will tell how good Golden truly is, but with Reed out for some time, he will split-targets with Doubs and Wicks, likely quite evenly.
Doubs vs Golden
When debating one or the other, it is quite hard. The reason why is simply due to the fact that there is no clear leader between the two. I anticipate this receiving core to vary week-to-week. Whoever has a good game, or the better matchup, will see better work in said game. By years end, it would not surprise me to see all three receivers finish within ten total catches on the season. In fact, this happened a year ago with Reed (55), Kraft (50), and Doubs (46), albeit Doubs was on pace to be the leader (13 games played)
If you pressed me, I would go with Doubs over Golden. Love and Doubs have an established connection, and Doubs has proven to be a realiable receiver. He will remain a starter, likely also when Reed returns in the second half. As for Golden, he carries more risk as a rookie. That chemistry is not yet built, and until it is, we do not know if his house is straw or steel.
Either player should be held in fantasy football, but only Doubs is startable (Flex). Golden will await better days ahead, but he will remain a starter, so I do expect those better days to be ahead.