Jayden Reed Out 6-8 Weeks: Tucker Kraft, Romeo Doubs Rise In Fantasy Rankings
Packers fans were hit with some painful news last night as Jayden Reed has been ruled out 6-8 weeks with a fractured collarbone. This all occurred early in the game when he was hit on a called-back touchdown grab. This is a re-injury from January, and he now will miss until November. This effectively impacts the Packers depth chart, and fantasy football outlooks for their startable fantasy football assets.
Jayden Reed's Long-Term Outlook
Luckily for the Packers, Jayden Reed fractured a bone rather than a soft-tissue injury. Though Reed will be missing 6-8 weeks, bone fractures heal stronger than before, and so he will be at full strength when he comes back. As the Packers look unbeatable through two games, this provides to be not-so-bad news. They will make do without Jayden Reed, and let his counterparts eat in the meantime.
Once Jayden Reed returns in November, he will step right back into his perceived WR1 role. The target share will remain likely just 15-20%, but it is notable enough to be a weekly starter in fantasy football lineups. Put him on your IR for now, and play the game until he gets back. Do not drop.
Packers' Fantasy Football Outlook
The biggest beneficiary here appeared to be Tucker Kraft in Thursday Night Football. The explosive tight end had a career game against the Commanders, hauling in 6-of-7 Targets for 124 Yards and a Touchdown. His longest catch of these went for 57 Yards. Tucker Kraft was statistically the most explosive tight end in 2024, and he showed it last night. Expect Kraft to stay as a top receiving option in this offense, and a start in most weeks, if not all. We will provide that analysis in week-to-week.
Dontayvion Wicks will be the next best beneficiary over the next 6-8 weeks. Wicks was the leading targeted receiver for this team in 2024, and he has 8 Targets now over two games, or a 16% target share. In this Packers offense, that is a good number. As a spread offense, it is unlikely for anyone to reach the mid-20's. Dontayvion Wicks will remain a week-to-week FLEX play in fantasy football.
The next man up is Matthew Golden. With Jayden Reed out, the rookie gains further opportunity to breakout. The rookie has struggled thus far with only 4 Targets, or an 8% target share, but better days may be ahead. Matthew Golden has played the 3rd most passing snaps on the team, so he is at least being put out on the field. He is not a start in fantasy, but neither a drop. Wait and see what happens with Jayden Reed sidelined.
Romeo Doubs will continue to float under the radar. He has a clear connection with Jordan Love, and it was seen again last night in the form of a touchdown pass. Romeo Doubs has a very nice 19% target share through two games, and there is a chance this hits the 20's while Jayden Reed is out. Romeo Doubs is a weekly start/sit decision based on his matchup, so stay tuned to our weekly rankings.