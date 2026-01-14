Divisional Round DFS Quarterback Rankings Including Caleb Williams’ Massive Value

While season-long fantasy is over, and if you haven't gotten into a fantasy playoff league, it's probably already too late, we still have DFS fantasy football on DraftKings. DFS is all about getting the most value out of your lineup based on production and price. You can't miss on your quarterback in DFS tournaments. These are our DFS quarterback rankings for the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

DraftKings Price: $6,100

Williams is the most valuable quarterback on this weekend's slate of games. He has one of the best matchups of the week and has been playing well on an offense with a ton of high-end weapons. The game script should also be favorable against the Rams.

Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) reacts during the first half at Levi's Stadium. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $5,400

Darnold also has a good matchup against the 49ers, and comes at a reasonable price of just $5,400. In his past two games against the 49ers, he had not played well; however, this is a strong matchup against a banged-up defense.

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

DraftKings Price: $6,600

In a vacuum, Stafford should be the best fantasy option at quarterback this week because of his production and great matchup against the Bears. However, he comes with a hefty price, which is the second-highest of any quarterback, and he is dealing with a finger injury on his throwing hand. That's a lot of risk for his price.

Drake Maye, New England Patriots

DraftKings Price: $6,300

Maye has a brutal matchup this week against the Texans, but he has been playing at an MVP level this season. Even at his price and with this matchup, we couldn't drop him any further than this.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) calls a play during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $7,100

Allen also has a terrible matchup against a Broncos' defense that is fully rested after a first-round bye. Not only is he the most expensive quarterback on the slate, but he is also banged up with multiple injuries, and his weapons are among the worst in the playoffs.

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

DraftKings Price: $5,600

The last time we saw the Seahawks in Week 18, they were playing against the 49ers. They held Brock Purdy to 127 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception in a 13 - 3 win for Seattle. George Kittle is out for the remainder of the playoffs, and it's also likely that Ricky Pearsall will miss this game. With the Seahawks coming off a bye week, they will be fully rested and prepared to slow down Purdy again this week.

CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws during the first half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $5,200

Stroud looked awful last week and has a much tougher matchup this weekend against the Patriots' passing defense. It's also expected that the Texans will be without their star wide receiver, Nico Collins, this week after he suffered a concussion last week. This could be a tough game for Stroud.

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

DraftKings Price: $5,800

Nix is one of the worst quarterback still in the playoffs, and he has a tough matchup against the Bills' pass defense. His price also isn't nearly as low as it should be.

