DK Metcalf’s Fantasy Football Value Improves Despite Michael Pittman Joining Steelers

Fantasy football championships are often won by identifying proven veterans whose draft-day price no longer matches their upside. DK Metcalf fits that mold entering 2026, as quarterback uncertainty and added competition from Michael Pittman have pushed his ADP into appealing territory for fantasy managers hunting wide receiver value.

DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

Metcalf put together his best statistical season in 2022, setting career highs in catches (90) and targets (141) while surpassing 1,000 yards for the second time. Seattle deployed him closer to the line of scrimmage that year, which pulled his yards per catch down to 11.6 from 14.7 over his first three seasons. He was at his best in four standout games and maintained a floor of seven catches in seven of his 19 appearances.

Seattle pivoted back to using him as a deep threat in 2023, and the results were mixed. His yards per catch jumped back up to 16.9, but his catch rate dipped from 63.8% to 55.5%, and he received double-digit targets in only two games. He again cleared 1,000 yards and finished with eight touchdowns, but his workload was inconsistent. Metcalf averaged just 6.2 targets per game over the final five weeks. A rib injury cost him Week 7, and he battled hip, toe, and back problems down the stretch. He finished 21st among wide receivers in PPR scoring with 225.40 fantasy points.

His final season with Seattle was the most unsettling. A knee injury cost him two midseason games, and he played through a shoulder issue late in the year. After a quiet Week 1, Metcalf strung together three straight 100-yard performances (10/129/1, 4/104/1, and 7/104) before going relatively quiet the rest of the way, with only one other game of real fantasy value in Week 7 (4/99/1). Following his knee injury, he averaged just 10.68 PPR fantasy points per game over his final eight appearances, a disappointing close to an injury-hampered year.

His move to Pittsburgh suggested upside over his first five games (19/3565/4 on 31 targets – 15.72 fantasy points in PPR formats) despite averaging only 6.2 targets. Metcalf scored fewer than 10.00 fantasy points in seven of his final 11 matchups while flashing upside in only one other contest (7/148). He was suspended for the final two games due to an off-the-field incident.

DK METCALF MY GOODNESS



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DK Metcalf 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: The changes at wide receiver and the uncertainty surrounding the Steelers’ quarterback position have Metcalf ranked 31st at wide receiver in the early draft season in the National Fantasy Football Championship, with an ADP of 75. To regain his receiving momentum, Pittsburgh must throw the ball more often while developing into a better overall offense.

I see value in his early price point as Metcalf was pacing mid-tier WR2 value in 2025 if he played 17 games. Over the past couple of years, these types of wideouts have had bounce-back years, so keep an open mind. I’ll set his bar at 70 catches for 900 yards with five to seven touchdowns, while understanding his starting quarterback will influence his summer ADP.

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