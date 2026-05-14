Steelers Quarterback Battle: Is Aaron Rodgers Still Pittsburgh’s Best Fantasy Option?

Quarterback uncertainty can shape an entire fantasy ecosystem, and few teams enter 2026 with more unanswered questions than the Pittsburgh Steelers. Whether Pittsburgh brings back Aaron Rodgers or turns to younger options like Will Howard or Drew Allar will have a major impact on the fantasy outlook for the entire offense.

The Steelers ranked 22nd in passing yards (3,632), with success in their completion rate (66.4) but not in yards per pass attempt (6.6). The Steelers finished with 26 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions. Their offensive line gave up 31 sacks.

Aaron Rodgers, Free Agent

After signing with Pittsburgh in 2025, Rodgers brought veteran stability to the Steelers' offense, though his lone season in New York proved to be the worst of his career record-wise at 5-12. Despite the struggles, his Jets numbers nearly mirrored his 2022 season (3,897 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions).

That 2022 campaign in Green Bay was already a down year, largely blamed on the departure of Davante Adams and a thin receiving corps that couldn't adequately replace him. Rodgers finished with a career-low 3,695 passing yards, a spike in turnovers (12 interceptions and four fumbles), and a notable dip in touchdowns to 26 after back-to-back elite seasons of 37 and 48. He ranked 13th in quarterback scoring (292.75 fantasy points in four-point TD leagues), topping two scores just once in 17 starts without a standout performance all season.

His New York year was marginally better in production but still far from inspiring. Rodgers eclipsed 300 passing yards only once, took 40 sacks (his most since 2018), and rarely used his legs (22 carries, 107 yards). He did show a notable home/away split, throwing 16 touchdowns and just three interceptions in New York. Rodgers finished 15th in quarterback scoring (308.75 fantasy points), averaging just 6.7 yards per attempt on roughly 34 passes per game, numbers that reflected a conservative, short-window passing approach throughout the season.

Rodgers finished drives in the red zone with passing touchdowns (24) in his first year with the Steelers, while minimizing the damage in interceptions (7), and adding two lost fumbles. He had to get the ball out quickly (6.7 yards per pass attempt), with a respectable completion rate (65.7%).

Pittsburgh's conservative approach to its offense led to Rodgers averaging only 29.2 passes per game and a low ranking in passing yards (3,322). Despite the appearance of weakness in his stats, he finished 17th in fantasy points (269.30) in four-point passing touchdown leagues, with only three playable games (244/4, 249/4, and 284/1 with a rushing score).

Aaron Rodgers was supposed to visit the Steelers over the weekend.



That meeting reportedly never happened, per @bepryor pic.twitter.com/gHYxTu4JtC — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) May 12, 2026

Aaron Rodgers 2026 Fantasy Football Forecast

Fantasy Outlook: Rodgers’ ties to Mike McCarthy may push him over the finish line to start for the Steelers again this season. Pittsburgh acquired WR Michael Pittman in the offseason, while also investing in WR Germie Bernard in the second round of this year’s draft. I expect a more aggressive passing plan this season for the Steelers, giving Rodgers a chance to be a better player in 2026. In the high-stakes fantasy market in mid-May, Rodgers is the first quarterback drafted for Pittsburgh, even though he is not on the roster.

Will Howard, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Howard is another college quarterback who found his footing within a premier offensive system after an inconsistent start to his career. In four seasons at Kansas State, he posted a 15-12 record, throwing for 5,786 yards, 48 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions while also proving to be a capable runner, carrying 226 times for 921 yards and 19 scores.

His final college season at Ohio State was a breakout in every sense. Howard set personal bests across the board (309 completions on 423 attempts, 4,010 passing yards, 35 touchdown passes, and a 73.0% completion rate), while capping the year with a National Championship, a 14-2 record, and an MVP performance of 288 combined yards and two scores. He added 226 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 105 carries, and across the three college playoff games, Howard threw for 919 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions in the postseason.

Ohio State's supporting cast undeniably elevated his numbers, but winning a title at that level still demands talent and composure under pressure, qualities Howard showed in abundance throughout 2024.

As a prospect, he brings solid pocket awareness and the mobility to extend plays and pick up yards when the passing game stalls. His concerns are real: his arm strength is a legitimate question mark, and there are doubts about his ability to process defenses beyond his initial reads and work through third and fourth receiving options. Outside throws and drive passes will face scrutiny at the NFL level.

One telling detail is his sack numbers. Over 16 starts at Ohio State, Howard was brought down just 16 times (compared to 33 times across 34 games at Kansas State), a gap that speaks as much to the Buckeyes' offensive line as it does to his quick release and ability to buy time with his legs. That said, his tendency to rely on early reads was partly a product of his receivers winning so consistently. In the NFL, where that margin shrinks considerably, he'll need to show he can do more.

Howard didn’t take a snap in his rookie season.

Will Howard 2026 Fantasy Football Forecast

Fantasy Outlook: For the second year in a row, the Steelers have been playing patty cake in the offseason with Aaron Rodgers. He has an unrestricted free agent tender, giving the Steelers a chance to still re-sign him. If Rodgers doesn’t return, Howard will battle Mason Rudolph for starting snaps. His fantasy value has a wide range of outcomes heading into this summer.

Drew Allar, Pittsburgh Steelers

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (QB02) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Allar guided Penn State to a 23-6 record across the 2023 and 2024 seasons before a broken left ankle in Week 6 last year cut his final college campaign short. In 2024, he led the Big Ten in completions (262), attempts (394), completion percentage (66.5%), and passing yards (3,327) while contributing as a runner with 96 carries for 302 yards and six scores. Across his two best seasons, he totaled 59 touchdowns over 29 starts, a strong foundation heading into the draft.

2025 was a different story. Over six starts, he averaged just 183 passing yards per game with eight touchdowns and three interceptions, and dropped all three of his final games by a combined eight points (24-30, 37-42, 21-22).

On paper, Allar checks a lot of boxes. He brings legitimate NFL size at 6'5" and 230 pounds, a strong arm, and a college resume built on winning. His skill set translates well in theory, and he has the mobility to extend plays and create scoring opportunities when the pocket breaks down. He operated primarily out of the shotgun at Penn State.

His questions center on his processing and decision-making. Allar’s pre- and post-snap reads need refinement, and he has a tendency to lock onto early targets, leading to late throws that invite pressure or turnovers. His pocket presence is adequate, but his overall field vision falls short of what NFL defenses will demand. Better mechanics and sharper decision-making should improve his timing and ball placement, but those are areas that will need consistent development at the next level.

Drew Allar 2026 Fantasy Football Forecast

Fantasy Outlook: Allar will compete for a backup role in his rookie season, with a potential start at some time in 2026 if Aaron Rodgers doesn’t end up back on the Steelers’ roster.

Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Through his first three seasons in Pittsburgh, Rudolph appeared in 17 games, compiling 2,477 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He averaged just 6.2 yards per attempt and offered little as a runner, carrying 33 times for 89 yards at 2.7 yards per carry.

His most encouraging stretch as a Steeler came late in 2023, when Pittsburgh handed him four starts, including a postseason appearance. He went 3-1, completing 68.2% of his passes at 8.6 yards per attempt, both strong numbers. His catch was volume of passing chances; Pittsburgh averaged only 27.5 pass attempts in his starts, capping his overall output at 969 yards and five touchdowns across those four games.

In 2024, Tennessee painted a weaker starting picture. Over five starts in his eight appearances, Rudolph went 1-4 with nine touchdowns and nine interceptions. His completion rate of 64.0% was a career best, and he set a new personal high in rushing production with 25 carries for 106 yards and a score. His standout individual performance came in Week 8, where he posted 24.20 fantasy points, a bright spot in an otherwise difficult stretch.

Mason Rudolph 2026 Fantasy Football Forecast

Fantasy Outlook: Rudolph will turn 31 in July, with a 9-9-1 career record. His resume doesn’t support a starting quarterback job in the NFL. He finished last year with one start and four relief appearances, leading 310 passing yards and two touchdowns, highlighted by success in his completion rate (73.1%), but emptiness in his yards per pass attempt (6.0). His direction and stats suggest a backup player at best.

Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Controversy Fantasy Verdict

Rodgers may not offer league-winning upside at this stage of his career, but his experience and ball security still make him Pittsburgh’s most stable option if the Steelers want immediate competitiveness. If the franchise decides to move toward its younger quarterbacks, fantasy managers should expect more volatility and growing pains before any long-term upside materializes. Out of those younger options, Howard would likely have the inside track to the starter's gig. But don't expect fantasy fireworks.

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