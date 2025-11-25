Drake Maye, Rashee Rice Thrive Among the Top Fantasy Football Offenses of Week 13
Today, we will project the Top 5 Offenses in Week 13 Fantasy Football. Last week, we did quite well where every team hit at least 20 points and 3-of-5 teams hit 26+ points. In fact, we had listed the Lions and the Rams, both of which tied for the highest score of the week (34). We will aim to duplicate this effort and that will help points you towards the best Fantasy Football assets and highest touchdown probabilities of the week.
1. Kansas City Chiefs (@ Cowboys - Thanksgiving)
Dallas has benefited from their defensive additions, mainly Quinnen Williams. However, they are still poor, rating as the 31st unit, per the FPI. The Cowboys are 29th in Yards Allowed and 31st in Points Allowed.
The Chiefs counter this as the 5th best in Total Offense and 9th in Points per Game (25.2) and trending upwards. The Chiefs have had a tough go regarding their defensive opponents. This should show the true colors of their offense.
Best Matchups: Pat Mahomes, Rashee Rice
2. Buffalo Bills (@ Steelers)
This is not quite the away game that should affect Buffalo all that much. They will hop on I-90 to I-79 and be in Pittsburgh is a few hours. The weather conditions are very similar.
Anyway, the Bills are the 4th Offense, per the FPI. They are 1st in Total Offense and 5th in Points per Game (28.3) in a offense-heavy NFL season. The Steelers are 28th in Total Defense and 20th in Points Allowed (23.9). They are also 28th versus Wide Receivers and Tight Ends, their clear weak spots.
Best Matchups: Josh Allen, Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer, Dalton Kincaid
3. Baltimore Ravens (vs Bengals - Thanksgiving)
Lamar Jackson is playing banged up, but they are still on a 5-Game Winning Streak. The home game in primetime will only further fuel their fire.
The Ravens are 10th in Points per Game, despite much criticism. They are 6th in Rushing Yards as the Bengals are the worst defense in the NFL versus Running Backs. They are also far-worst versus Tight Ends, looking up for Mark Andrews. The Bengals are 31st or worst in: Total Defense, Passing Yards Allowed, Rushing Yards Allowed, Points per Game, and 3rd Down Stop %.
Best Matchups: Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Mark Andrews
4. New England Patriots (vs Giants - Monday Night Football)
Gillette Stadium is going to be real loud for this primetime game. The Patriots face a distant rival while they continue their quest for the #1 seed in the AFC.
The Patriots are 7th in both Total Offense and Points per Game. The Giants are 30th in Total Defense and Points per Game, as well as 32nd in Rushing Yards Allowed.
Best Matchups: Drake Maye, TreVeyon Henderson, Stefon Diggs (Avoids Cordale Flott)
5. LA Rams (@ Panthers)
No team is as hot as the Rams, or so it appears. The Rams are 10th in Total Offense, 5th in Passing Yards per Game, and 6th in Points per Game (27.8). Sure, a road trip may not be easy, but the Rams are not all that much better at home, so what does it matter?
The Panthers are 16th in Total Defense and 13th in Points Allowed per Game. They are 30th in 3rd Down Stop Percentage. However, they are worse, according to the FPI, than the numbers say (25th).
The Panthers are 27th in Passing Yards Allowed — their glaring weakness. Though Jaycee Horn is elite, they still let up a lot of yards.
Best Matchups: Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua