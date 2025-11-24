Fantasy Football Depth Chart Debate: Kareem Hunt vs Isiah Pacheco Post-Injury
It appears that the Chiefs may be retaining Isiah Pacheco to the lineup as soon as this week. That means that it is time to reevaluate this backfield. Kareem Hunt has filled out this backfield in a very efficient manner, but his days could be numbered. Will Pacheco overtake Hunt as the RB1? Will they split work? Will Pacheco have failing work when back? This is what we will determine today in our Depth Chart Debate.
The Return of Isiah Pacheco
There is still no clarity as to Pacheco's game status. However, speculation is that he will be back in Week 13. At the worst case, he would return in Week 14 and regardless, it impacts the Chiefs offense ahead of the Fantasy Football Playoffs.
Prior to the absence of Pacheco, this is how the Running Back compared through 8 Games:
Kareem Hunt: 65 Attempts, 245 Yards, 5 Touchdowns
Isiah Pacheco: 78 Attempts, 329 Yards, 1 Touchdown
The split between the two was not all that much. Pacheco had averaged 57% of snaps while Hunt had 43%. Hunt was the bigger bodied, goal-line back and Pacheco filled in for the rest, but while being the listed starter.
What to Expect
Situations like this always end up with volatility. Pacheco could reclaim his role, but is will be unlikely to happen right away.
By no means has Hunt been other-worldly in the last three games, but the chiefs have found success in that time. Hunt has grown while Pacheco has been sidelined. It would be reasonable, but uncertain, to consider Hunt to have the roles flipped here. Hunt could have 60-70% of snaps while Pacheco has the rest.
Often times, the hot hand succeeds. Pacheco had not been playing great football, so I would not put my money on his long-term value over Hunt. However, if Pacheco plays better, he will play more. Vice versa.
Stock Watch
Kareem Hunt will be more of a Flex play when Pacheco is back. I would prefer to start him in higher-leverage matchups. A player with risk, such as Hunt, cannot be overvalued.
Isiah Pacheco is a player worth benching upon his return. He could demand a ramp-up and we will have little clue as to his true workload. It could be 20% of snaps of 70%. Only time will prove it. This is risk worth fading.
Buy, Sell, or Hold: Isiah Pacheco
We must first value Pacheco. What I would say is that he may be valued as a low-end RB2. That would be irrational, but I suppose it is possible, depending on who you are dealing with. Most of the time, Pacheco will be considered an optimistic Flex, but more of a backup Running Back on a Fantasy Football roster. For this reason, he does not offer a ton of tradeable value.
If I had Pacheco, I probably would hold onto him. Who knows, perhaps the Chiefs can get hot and Pacheco thrives. Any trade that can be made is likely getting equally as risky returns.
I would not trade for Pacheco unless I can get him for ultra-cheap, and that is also unlikely to happen.