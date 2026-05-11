Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: Antonio Williams (Pick 1.10)

Dynasty fantasy football is a game of long-term value. Who will thrive not only in 2026, but for years to come? Rookies are prime additions to your roster because they offer the highest ceilings and the greatest long-term value. Think about the next five years rather than the next eight months. Do that, and success will follow. Today, we draft the ideal rookie-only team with high rewards if all goes right, starting at the 10th pick.

1.10 — Antonio Williams

The pick is an optimistic one, but Williams has all the upside a fantasy football manager can ask for. Williams has the prime opportunity to climb the Commanders' lacking depth chart and be Jayden Daniels's WR2. Williams might have the best get-off of any wide receiver in the draft class. He also compares very well to Terry McLaurin, which gives Williams a master to work with.

2.10 — Kaytron Allen

Sticking with Washington, Allen has tremendous upside. As a pure prospect, he is better than Jacory Croskey-Merritt one year ago. The Penn State product has a ton of competition to work against, including Croskey-Merritt, Rachaad White, and Jerome Ford. However, Allen has the highest upside of all those options, especially over the next 2-4 seasons. The Commanders' new offensive coordinator is also David Blough from the Dan Campbell/Ben Johnson coaching tree, which has been very successful with 2-RB sets. Allen will play quickly.

3.10 — Skyler Bell

Bell has a lot of work to do to earn his role. However, he has tremendous long-term value with Josh Allen at the helm. While the days are numbered for Khalil Shakir, DJ Moore, and Keon Coleman, Bell can be a prime starter in 2027 and beyond. Best-case scenario: Bell becomes the team's WR3 in 2026 on Joe Brady's pass-happy offense. Check Brady's history with LSU — Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase — the best 1-2 WR duo in college football over the past decade.

4.10 — Cade Klubnik

The hype is as high as a mountain in Jets-world right now. Klubnik impressed highly in his press conference this past week. He very well can be the Jets' long-term solution at quarterback. Given the team's new array of weapons, the value of a top-20 fantasy football quarterback could arise in 2027 and beyond. Historically, deeper draft picks-come starters have impressed in offseason practice, and done so quickly. E.g,. Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy.

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