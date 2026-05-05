Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: Jadarian Price (Pick 1.05)

The NFL Draft has wrapped up with tens of players primed for elite careers. No situation presents a higher risk-versus-reward strategy than that of rookies. They have full careers ahead of them, with high upside and a commitment to their drafted teams. While unproven, that means their ceilings are very high. In fantasy football, managers can leverage this, especially in dynasty formats, to potentially find their next league-winner. Today, we explore the ideal rookie-only mock draft from the 5th overall pick.

1.5 — Jadarian Price

The Seahawks may very well not have Zach Charbonnet back from Week 1. The team has stated that Price was drafted to be a replacement for Kenneth Walker III. While the shoes are big ones to fill, Price shall open Week 1 as the Seahawks' lead back, with or without Charbonnet. His ceiling is that of a 15-20-touch-per-game player, thus a low-end RB1/high-end RB2.

2.5 — Antonio Williams

Williams is among the best wide receivers coming into the NFL when getting off the line or scrimmage. His release is crazy; his playmaking has upside of being among the best rookies. At one point, Williams was advertised among the top-3 wide receivers to go in the NFL Draft. While Williams fell, he will have a great opportunity to rise to WR2 behind Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin. Not to mention, McLaurin is another great route runner and a great mentor, for what it's worth.

3.5 — Mike Washington Jr.

The Raiders drafted one of the, if not the fastest running back(s) in the NFL Draft. Klint Kubiak can take his run-first offense and work Washington into a very lucrative role. He is a north-to-south runner much like Ashton Jeanty, but do not be surprised to see Washington enter an RPO-style role on 3rd down. He will be an elite handcuff to Jeanty, especially if the Raiders' offensive line holds up in 2026.

4.5 — Ja'Kobi Lane

The Ravens have a new head coach and a new offensive coordinator. Their starting wide receivers are currently listed as: Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and DeVontez Walker. Given the fact that the new staff drafted not one, but 2 wide receivers (Elijah Saratt), it is very possible that either Lane, Saratt, or both of them surge into 15%+ target shares by midseason. While the depth chart is volatile, the rookies have higher ceilings. If Lamar Jackson gets back to his form as the top quarterback in the NFL, then Declan Doyle's offense really becomes something ultra-valuable.

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