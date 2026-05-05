Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: Omar Cooper Jr. (Pick 1.06)

The incoming class of NFL rookies runs deep. If you are drafting in dynasty fantasy football, that is something to begin researching. Without a top pick in that fantasy football draft, the options will shift away from sure-things and more towards high-upside assets. Who has the most opportunity? Who is better? Who fits their scheme the best? These are all things to consider, and with this mock draft from pick 6, multiple players catch the eye.

1.6 — Omar Cooper Jr.

The pick can go to either Cooper or KC Concepcion. Cooper catches the eye as a player with higher upside and better red zone scoring ability. He is a slot-beast with great ball-hawking ability. The Jets have an unstable depth chart, to the point where Cooper can easily jump Adonai Mitchell to become WR2. While his target share might split with Kenyon Sadiq, Cooper should logically run more routes as a receiver, while Sadiq is a tight end who can block. If the line holds up as projected, Geno Smith may be gunslinging in 2026.

2.6 — Zachariah Branch

Kevin Stefanski inherits Drake London, and behind him, it is a new cast of characters. Darnell Mooney is gone, and so Branch can become WR2. He is a shift and does well in space. Stefanski, in his run-first style, should be able to exploit Branch's ability in the RPO game as a boom-or-bust type of player; shades of DeSean Jackson.

3.6 — Malachi Fields

The Giants have a deep wide receiver room, but none that stand out past Malik Nabers. Fields, drafted in the 3rd round, will have a focus set on him to rise on the depth chart. Competing with Darius Slayton and Darnell Mooney should not be the most difficult thing to do. Fields is a big player, primed for red zone work that neither Slayton nor big player Mooney will thrive in so much. The Giants also lack groundbreaking pass-catching football from any tight end, including Theo Johnson. This is more of a ceiling play than a 'safe' play.

4.6 — Justin Joly

Sean Payton likes his tight ends, and the fact that they drafted Joly raises some uncertainty for Evan Engram. Joly is purely a pass-catching tight end, and the team will use him as such. He shall complement Courtland Sutton and Jaylen Waddle quite well, contesting Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant for the 3rd highest target share on this offense that could become top-8 in the NFL, if not even higher than that—Joly, especially as long-term upside beyond 2026 as a dynasty stash.

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