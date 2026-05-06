Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: Kenyon Sadiq (Pick 1.08)

Fantasy football is rather simple when it boils down to it. The game is a risk-versus-reward model, and where the inputs are correctly placed, the manager shall win. In dynasty fantasy football, the model gets even more testy, edging into risky territory but reaping the rewards. With deeper rosters and long-term play, an already successful team can gun for talent over roles, siding with hopeful future stars in the NFL. While drafting 8th in a rookie-only mock draft, these are some prime targets.

1.8 — Kenyon Sadiq

The Jets drafted Sadiq at 16th overall with a purpose. The purpose is for Frank Reich to make Sadiq a prime playmaker, doing so in the receiving game. The Jets' offense will run personnel sets with 2 tight ends. Sadiq is the best pass-catching tight end in the incoming draft class, and he can easily rise to an 18%+ target share on a gunslinging Jets offense. That can make Sadiq have top-10 tight end upside.

2.8 — Germie Bernard

The Steelers have Bernard comfortably as their WR3. His floor is high, but the ceiling is moderate for now. DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. shall demand many targets. However, with a new coaching staff in town, the deep tight end room of Darnell Washington and Pat Freiermuth may take a hit. The beneficiary of that will be the 2nd round pick, Bernard. He has upside with Flex and can rise further as a low-risk handcuff, easily surpassing Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek.

3.8 — Ja'Kobi Lane

The Ravens are unstable at wide receiver beyond Zay Flowers. With a new staff in town, they only inherit Rashod Bateman and DeVontez Walker. By drafting Lane and Elijah Saratt, it appears that Declan Doyle may lick his chops by using his rookies rather than the pre-existing options. What that means is that Lane and Saratt have WR2 upside on the team, and thus, WR2 upside in fantasy football.

4.8 — Brenen Thompson

Thompson can be a PPR weapon if he gets a starting job and/or over 50% of snaps played. The Chargers are rumored to sell Quentin Johnston at some point, meanwhile Keenan Allen is not on the roster as of now, and he may neither return. Thompson will try to push Tre' Harris aside for WR3 duties. Ultimately, the Chargers roster is volatile, and Thompson could rise if the dominoes fall right for this deep-stash draft selection.

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