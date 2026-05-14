4 of the Most Promising Sleepers Picks in 2026 Dynasty Fantasy Football

The NFL Draft provided tens of startable fantasy football assets to explore, heading into the 2026 season. From Fernando Mendoza to Jeremiyah Love and Carnell Tate, the talent is endless. However, not all of the best talent will always come from the top-drafted rookies. Opportunities present themselves deeper down the board. In our best analysis, these are 4 of the best rookie sleeper picks for 2026 fantasy football.

RB, Jadarian Price

Fantasy Football Ceiling: RB10

The Seahawks are out with Kenneth Walker and in with Price. With Zach Charbonnet uncertain for his Week 1 injury return, the Seahawks will have Price in a Walker-esque, high-workload role. Since Seattle is the reigning Super Bowl champion, Price will be working as the RB1 on a very good offense. The usage rate without Charbonnet could give Price 15-20 touches per game. Even if Charbonnet is back, Price has been said to be in that Walker, RB1 role.

WR, Omar Cooper Jr.

Fantasy Football Ceiling: WR25

The Jets traded up to draft Cooper at the end of the first round. They fully expect him to play a very meaningful role. The Jets field Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell alongside Cooper, and it is extremely possible that Cooper becomes the WR2 over Mitchell. Given that New York has a capable offensive line and a new, respected offensive coordinator in Frank Reich, the ceiling may be high here. The Jets expect to gun-sling the ball, especially while trailing in games. That offers many targets for Cooper, which could be 5-8 per game.

WR, Antonio Williams

Fantasy Football Ceiling: WR25

The Commanders will have Williams as their WR2 entering training camp. At one point, Williams was considered to be a top wide receiver prospect. The woes of Clemson's 2025 offense derailed Williams' value. Yet, with a play style similar to Terry McLaurin, Williams shall be able to break into a very high-upside role with a newly healthy Jayden Daniels, who has a ceiling himself as an MVP sleeper candidate.

TE, Justin Joly

Fantasy Football Ceiling: TE12

The Broncos lead into training camp with Evan Engram as TE1. However, this job will be split, with plenty of 2-tight-end sets. Joly is a pure pass-catcher in his style of play at tight end. Expect Sean Payton to want to use the tight end more and more in 2026, and Joly will be the primary option sooner or later. Engram is over 30 years old and in the latter phase of his career. Joly's pick was no coincidence.

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