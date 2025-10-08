Emeka Egbuka Running Away With NFL Rookie of the Year, Plus 4 More Candidates
As we get deeper into the season, the Rookie of the Year race has somehow both become clearer and more confusing at the same time. While some rookies are beginning to establish themselves, others have been struck down by injury or declining play. This is our 2025 Rookie of the Year race heading into Week 6.
1. WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
There is no debate on which rookie should be in the top spot on this list. He has been outstanding and is currently the WR3 overall in the entire league. The only wide receivers to score more fantasy points than him this season are Puka Nacua and Amon-Ra St. Brown, and only three running backs have scored more points than him as well. As of now, you can make the case that he was the best draft pick in all of fantasy football this year. The only question is, how does everything shake out once all of the Buccaneers' wide receivers are back and healthy?
2. TE Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts
Warren is currently tied with Dalton Kincaid as the TE2 overall on the season, scoring 13.3 fantasy points per game. He's been outstanding and has carried a lot of fantasy teams this season. It took him all of one drive as a rookie to establish himself as the focal point of the Colts' passing attack. It looks like he could be the next great fantasy tight end for years to come.
3. Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
Jeanty is on here over Omarion Hampton, despite Hampton being better through five weeks, because Hampton just landed on injured reserve this week. It's inevitable that he will be falling off this list for at least a while, so there was little point in leaving him ranked now.
After Hampton, Jeanty has been the top rookie running back and is currently the RB12 in fantasy football. It feels odd to say a rookie running back, who is currently an RB1, has been disappointing this season, but he has been most weeks. With that said, the fact that he's still a top 3 rookie should tell you just how great his expectations and potential really are.
4. Cam Skattebo, New York Giants
Skattebo has come on strong since a subpar Week 1, in a game he was returning from injury. A combination of huge volume and an injury to Tyrone Tracy Jr has propelled him up this list. However, it will be interesting to see how the snaps and touches are distributed once Tracy is able to return to action, which could be as soon as Thursday Night Football.
5. Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns
Judkins has been the best rookie running back this season. The only thing that has held him back was his slow start to the season, thanks to since-dismissed legal issues. We are confident that he is going to consistently climb this list as we get deeper into the season. Even if he doesn't get all the way up to the top spot, he'll make his case for being the top player from this class drafted in 2026.