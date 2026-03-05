Fantasy Baseball Bold Predictions for the MLB's Top-5 NL MVP Candidates

If we can take a fantasy baseball focus and analyze the MLB to its core, we can absolutely find league-winning assets. All it takes is analysis and execution of a risk-versus-reward strategy. Today, we focus on the best of the best to discover players with No. 1 batting ability in fantasy baseball. More specifically, we turn our heads to the National League and its top-5 leading preseason MVP candidates. These are players who must provide us with a haul of rewards that match the high-draft-picked risk that may be taken on.

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

It will be hard for anyone to defeat a healthy Ohtani in MVP voting. He pitches and bats, both of which he is elite at. There is little analysis to do here. His risk is a top draft spot that could fall flat, but the reward is that he has literally one of, if not the best, fantasy baseball assets of all time. For that, he must be drafted.

Juan Soto, New York Mets

Soto was quite healthy last season, and nothing suggests that will change. Surely, it can change, but nothing suggests it is likely to. If Soto is healthy, he will be one of the best hitters in all of MLB. It is quite surprising that Soto has never won MVP, nor did he win World Series MVP in 2019. However, he is due, and if anyone may catch Ohtani, it ought to be Soto.

In 2025, Soto was in the 96th percentile or higher in: xwOBA, xBA, xSLG, Average Exit Velocity, Barrel Rate, Hard-Hit Rate, Chase Rate, and Walk Rate. The man has an eye better than anyone in the MLB, and when the ball hits the zone, Soto mashes. There is little to hate with Soto as he is well worth the high draft pick on a good Mets team.

Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves

Acuna finally returned in 2025, and he looked like his old self. Acuna was in the Statcast's 92nd percentile or higher in: xwOBA, xSLG, Average Exit Velocity, Barrel Rate, Hard-Hit Rate, Bat Speed, and Walk Rate. He is arguably the most elite hitter in the MLB outside of Soto and Aaron Judge. If Acuna can stay healthy, he can win the MVP amid hypothetical Ohtani struggles and/or injury. He is worth a first-round pick, be sure of that.

Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

Between suspension and injuries, Tatis Jr. has had a long road back to a full-time MLB career. In 2026, we will see it, and surely we will find elite output.

In 2025, Tatis Jr. was great, but not quite as great as Soto and Acuna Jr. in hitting. Tatis Jr. ranked in the 90th percentile or higher in four key metrics, being xwOBA, Average Exit Velocity, Hard-Hit Rate, and Walk Rate. We know his ceiling is very high, and he is probably worth it, but the risk may make Tatis Jr. a better 2nd round fantasy baseball pick than a 1st round pick. As to his ability to win the NL MVP, he will have to play perfectly.

Francisco Lindor, New York Mets

Reports have it that Lindor is hurt at the moment, but he is epxected to be just fine for Opening Day. The Mets shortstop has been injured quite often, but luckily, never too severely. As for his MVP-winning ability, much may come down to his defensive ability.

Lindor's Statcast sheet is clearly inferior to Soto, Acuna, and Tatis Jr. in the hitting department. Lindor's best key metric was xwOBA in the 77th percentile. Lindo had five key metrics under the 60th percentile. He is in the 90th percentile of Fielding Range and 88th Percentile in Baserunning Value. In fantasy baseball, Lindor will have great value in stolen bases and runs scored. He should probably not be selectedu ntil the third round.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: